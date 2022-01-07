Amid Growing TMC Activity, Nadda to Visit Tripura to Boost Cadre’s Morale, Congratulate Leaders Who Won Civic Polls

In his first visit to Tripura after taking over as the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda will take stock of matters pertaining to government, organisation and to acknowledge the party’s performance in the municipal elections. He will also re-emphasise the party’s faith in the leadership of Biplab Deb in the state.

The two-day visit, scheduled for January 10 and 11, assumes significance amid growing activity of the Trinamool Congress. Abhishek Banerjee, the party’s in national general secretary, is leading the charge against the Biplab Deb-led government from the front.

The visit also comes after the BJP’s thumping victory in the recently held civic polls. Nadda is expected to enthuse the cadre and boost their morale ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also visited the state to inaugurate an integrated terminal at Maharaja Bir Bikram airport this week. He spoke about the party’s commitment during the assembly polls to bring HIRA model to the state: highways, internet, railways and airways.

The BJP had stormed into power in the 2018 assembly polls after defeating the Communist government of Manik Sarkar that had been in power for 25 years. Also, the state is important for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological fountainhead, due to its increased activity in this Northeast state for years.

Confirming Nadda’s visit, Tripura BJP incharge Vinod Sonkar said the party chief will meet all stakeholders during his visit. Asked if the TMC’s effort to make inroads into the state will be discussed, Sonkar said, “We are loved by the people of Tripura. There is no chance that the state slips through our hands, after braving the violent Left government for so many years. We are working hard for the betterment of the people.”

The BJP chief will address the state executive, explaining the party’s ideology and how the organisation functions and what to expect from being a party worker. Nadda will also meet all 329 party leaders who won during the civic body polls.

The party had won 329 seats out of 334 in the recently held civic polls, of which 112 were uncontested. While the BJP’s vote share has grown significantly, the TMC’s vote share, too, witnessed a jump as compared to the assembly polls.

Apart from this, Nadda is also expected to address issues regarding the tribal community with unresolved differences between the BJP and its ally, Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Nadda will hold a meeting with leaders of Scheduled Tribes, as well as hold separate meetings with state cabinet and MLAs to understand issues in the government.

