Amid Hathras Outrage, MP Congress to Stage State-wide Protests against Narsinghpur Dalit Woman Gang-rape

Amid outrage over the gang-rape and eventual death of a 19-year-old Dalit girl from Hathras in UP, and the ensuing administrative debacle in the state, the Congress' Madhya Pradesh unit has announced it will hold protests over the gang-rape of a Dalit woman in Narsinghpur and the subsequent slackness shown by the police in the matter on October 5.

Silent sit ins will be held at Mahatma Gandhi and Dr Ambedkar statues in all districts of the state, the party announced.

Former State Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati, referring to the gang-rape and a youth's custodial death in Satna, pinned the blamed on unending transfers of police and administrative officers in the state for inefficiency in filing police complaints. "This is the reason senior officers aren’t listening to the public complaints," he said.

A 32-year-old woman was gang-raped by three men, and on Friday ended her life by hanging herself at her home. The woman's husband claimed that police had not registered an FIR despite repeated attempts over the last three days.

The police, however, claimed that the woman’s niece had said that the alleged victim was caught hold of by the three men in the fields, but they fled after she raised an alarm. The niece's oral account was not clear, the police claimed.

On Friday, Sub-Inspector Misrilal Kodapa was suspended on charges of laxity. After Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s directives, SDO (Police) and Additional Superintendent of Police were also removed with immediate effect.

Kodapa, who was stationed at the Gotitoriya police outpost in Gadarwara tehsil, some 50 kms from Narsinghpur district headquarters, was later arrested for not registering the victim's complaint of gang-rape.

The three accused -- Anil Rai, Arvind and Parsu Chaudhary -- have been arrested and have been booked under sections 376D (sexual intercourse by member of management or staff of a hospital with any woman in that hospital) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC. According to police, a local woman Leela Bai and Arvind’s father Motilal have also booked under abetment of suicide charges.

Congress Narsinghpur MLA Sunita Patel, who was on a sit in, ended her protest after the state government removed Additional SP Narsinghpur Rajesh Tiwari. Patel had accused Tiwari of being involved in illegal sand mining and other illegal activities.