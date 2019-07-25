Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amid High-Voltage Political Drama in MP Assembly, Sumitra Mahajan Pays Visit to Kamal Nath in Bhopal

Though Mahajan had called on the CM mainly in connection with a proposed memorial in Indore, sources said the two senior leaders discussed several issues, including the current political scenario in the state during the meeting that lasted for over 50 minutes.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 25, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
File photo of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
File photo of former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan.
Bhopal: As Madhya Pradesh witnessed saw a high-voltage drama on Wednesday when the Kamal Nath-led Congress government won a division of votes in the Assembly and also managed to secure the favour of two BJP MLAs, another political development went almost unnoticed.

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan paid a visit to the chief minister and had a lengthy interaction. Mahajan was in Bhopal to take part in a function organised by the Income Tax Department.

Though Mahajan had called on Nath mainly in connection with the proposed Ahilyabai memorial in Indore, sources said the two senior leaders discussed several issues, including the current political scenario in the state during the meeting that lasted for over 50 minutes.

Ahead of the Assembly elections last year, the Indore Development Authority had forwarded a proposal for building the memorial and the then chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had given in-principle approval. However, following the change of guard, the project has remained shelved.

The proposed memorial would have a pictorial history of Ahilyabai Holkar, the erstwhile ruler of Indore, wall paintings and a mini theatre. An officer from the publicity department said Nath has reacted positively to Mahajan’s demands and issued necessary instructions regarding the project.

After eight consecutive Lok Sabha wins, Mahajan was denied a ticket in the recently held general elections and since then, her relations are said to have strained with the senior BJP leadership.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
