Amid Horse-Trading Row in MP, BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak's Bandhavgarh Resort Demolished

A resort owned by BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak, alleged to be the key conspirator in the ongoing horse-trading controversy in the state, was demolished by the Umaria district administration on Saturday, escalating the political war of words.

While Pathak cried foul, alleging that the demolition was an “act of vengeance” by the Kamal Nath government, the ruling Congress said the move was in adherence to court orders.

The resort in Bandhavgarh has been under the scanner for a long time over alleged encroachment on government land. It was built 20 years ago when Pathak's father, Satyendra Pathak, was a member of the Congress party.

Few days prior to the demolition of the resort, two mines in Jabalpur's Sehora Tehsil also owned by the Pathak family were closed down by collector Bharat Yadav.

On Friday, Pathak had visited the BJP office in Bhopal alleging that his family and he were being pressurised by the ruling party. He also claimed that his personal security officer had been withdrawn, and called the move a “threat” to his life.