Amid Ideological Divide, Congress, BJP in MP Join Hands To Celebrate Ram Temple Bhumi Pujan

A day after arranging Lord Hanuman pujan at his residence, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Kamal Nath hosted a grand celebration to mark the historic foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram Temple. The occasion was accompanied by the lighting of diyas and musical performance at the MPCC office on Wednesday evening.

A mammoth billboard of lord Ram was placed atop the office at Link Road, Bhopal while the party workers kept chanting ‘Jai Sri Ram’ aloud in and outside the party headquarters. Later, MPCC president and other leaders took part in lord Ram’s aarti within the party office.

Similar celebrations were organised by the state’s BJP leaders as well. “It’s a historical day as every Indian desperately wanted the temple construction to commence and the wish has come true,” Kamal Nath told the media.

Claiming it’s wrong if someone tries to run away with the credit, Nath added that it was late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who had opened the gates of the disputed site in 1989 and had vowed to bring Ram Rajya. Responding to health concerns amid pandemic, he said only limited guests were invited here at the ceremony as per the regulations.

However, it was a rare occasion in the politically-charged central state when both the mainstream political rivals celebrated the same occasion at the same time.

Asked to comment on state Congress celebrating Ram temple bhumi pujan with full fervour, Home minister Dr Narottam Mishra on Thursday said, “It’s fine, all we also wanted was that everyone become Sita-Ram-may (immersed in devotion of lord Ram-Sita).”

Blaming the Congress for delaying temple construction, VS Kokje, president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad said, “In the changed scenario, the Congress party is now trying to ally with the Hindus.”