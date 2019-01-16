Amid Karnataka Drama, is Trouble Mounting for Kamal Nath Too?

Amid BJP's intensified efforts to topple the coalition government in Karnataka, a Madhya Pradesh minister on Wednesday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party was trying to create similar effect in the Hindi heartland.Accusing BJP of horse trading in MP, state law minister PC Sharma said, "They have gone berserk after losing three states. Lok Sabha elections are coming up. If they lose, they'll stay out for a long time. Hence, they're trying horse trading. But here, all those with Congress are standing with them, be it SP, BSP or independent."Ahead by just five digits, the Kamal Nath-led government in MP has a wafer-thin majority. It has the support of total 121 MLAs, including SP (1), BSP (2) and four Independents, while the BJP has 109 members. In case some legislators choose to jump the ship, the government could shake.However, undeterred by such claims, Nath on Tuesday warned BJP to "protect its own house" and not to bother about the Congress government."Jo bhaag jaae maidan se, woh kya rahega maidan mein," he was quoted as saying by a news organisation. He was referring to the BJP walkout during the election of Speaker in Vidhan Sabha. "BJP may have been luring MLAs but I have faith in all Congress legislators and MLAs of parties supporting us. Let me tell the BJP, do not worry about Congress, you better protect your own house first," he said.