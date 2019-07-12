Amid Karnataka Political Crisis, Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Using Money Power to Topple State Govts
Rahul Gandhi said the use of money power was seen first in Goa, in the Northeast and now BJP was trying to do the same in Karnataka. He also said that this was their (BJP) way of functioning.
File Photo of former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Ahmedabad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday claimed that the BJP uses "money power" and "intimidation" to topple governments and accused the saffron party of doing the same in Karnataka.
Sixteen MLAs including 13 from the Congress, have resigned and two Independents have withdrawn support to the 13-month-old Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the southern state.
"BJP uses money power or threat to topple governments wherever it can. You saw this first in Goa, in the Northeast, and now are trying to do the same in Karnataka. It is their way of functioning. They have money, power, and they use it. This is the reality," Gandhi told reporters here.
"The Congress is fighting for truth because the truth makes Congress stronger," he said in reply to a question on what his party would do now.
The former Congress president was here to appear before a metropolitan court in a defamation case filed by the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank in which BJP chief Amit Shah is one of the directors.
Gandhi pleaded not guilty and got bail in the case.
Reacting to defamation cases filed against him in different parts of the country, Gandhi said, "There is an attempt to suppress, threaten, but this does not matter to me. I do not get scared.
I will stand and continue to fight. This is a fight for the Constitution, the country's future. Fight against corruption, against atrocity. This will go on."
Also Watch
-
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
-
Tuesday 02 July , 2019
Mumbai Lashed by Heavy Rains ; Several Flights Cancelled, Train Services hit
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
29 Killed After Bus Falls Off Yamuna Expressway Into Gorge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Anita Hassanandani the Highest Paid Celebrity on Salman Khan’s Show Nach Baliye 9?
- Watch: Brave Mother Bird Stops Moving Tractor to Protect Her Eggs
- Kohli & Bumrah Set to Be Rested for West Indies Series, Dhoni Future Unclear
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange to Launch Along With Special Offers
- Not Bluff: This New AI Just Beat The World's Top Poker Professionals in a Six-Player Game