Amid Karnataka's Covid-19 Fight, Yediyurappa Faces Another Battle as 20 Miffed MLAs Flex Muscles

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is busy fighting coronavirus, is now also battling a fresh round of revolt by his MLAs.

About 20 MLAs, mostly from North Karnataka, are once again gunning for the chief minister’s head, this time over former minister Umesh Katti.

Katti, a powerful Lingayat leader from Belgaum district, raised the banner of revolt by hosting 20 like-minded MLAs at a dinner party on Thursday night.

Though none of them are talking about it officially, it is an open secret that all are miffed with the CM for various reasons.

According to insiders, they want Yediyurappa to change his style of functioning and make Katti, an eight-time MLA, a cabinet minister. They also want his brother Ramesh Katti to be sent to the Rajya Sabha as a member apart from seeking a greater say in the affairs of the government.

Alarmed by the sudden development, Yediyurappa has summoned Katti for a meeting seeking an explanation.

Another senior Lingayat MLA and former Union minister, BR Patil Yatnal, is also facing the ire of the chief minister for working against the government.

City police were seen outside Patil's flat at the Legislators Home next to Vidhana Soudha, the assembly building in Bengaluru.

While the Yediyurappa camp is downplaying the latest revolt by describing it as mere posturing and claiming that the government is absolutely safe, opposition Congress and JDS are closely watching the developments.

