Home » News » Politics » Amid LAC Row, Anurag Thakur Hits Out at Rahul for 'Silence Over Chinese Donation to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation'
1-MIN READ

Amid LAC Row, Anurag Thakur Hits Out at Rahul for 'Silence Over Chinese Donation to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation'

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 09:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Anurag Thakur further attacked Gandhi on allegations of the Congress party taking a grant from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (Image: ANI)

Anurag Thakur further attacked Gandhi on allegations of the Congress party taking a grant from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (Image: ANI)

Gandhi had alleged on Friday that while China was preparing for war, the Indian government was "asleep" and trying to ignore the threat

Union minister Anurag Thakur on Monday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Indian soldiers amid the ongoing debate over the Tawang clash. Slamming Gandhi for his remarks that the Chinese “were beating our soldiers", Thakur said the former Congress president was busy “eating something" with a Chinese official when Indian soldiers were fighting China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Doklam.

“Those who were seen eating something with a Chinese official during the Doklam standoff, should not raise questions. I don’t know who was that official was," he said.

He further attacked Gandhi for his silence over allegations of the Congress party taking a grant from China for the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation. “Did the Rajiv Gandhi foundation take donations from China? Why is Rahul Gandhi silent now?" he asked.

He said during the UPA regime the then government did not empower the armed forces with bulletproof jackets or Rafale fighter jets.

Gandhi had alleged on Friday that while China was preparing for war, the Indian government was “asleep" and trying to ignore the threat.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gandhi alleged that China had taken away 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory, killed 20 Indian soldiers, and was “beating our jawans in Arunachal Pradesh".

The BJP leader also hits out at the Punjab government over recent incidents of gang wars in the state and said, “After the change of government in Punjab, at least 70 people have been murdered till now. Gang wars have started there," he said.

Thakur further said that during the AAP government in Punjab, “There was an attempt of cross border terror also" in the state and a “weak govt is not going to work in Punjab."

first published:December 19, 2022, 09:48 IST
last updated:December 19, 2022, 09:56 IST