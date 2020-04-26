Amid Lockdown ,AAP Jangpura MLA Video Calls Coronavirus Patients, Assures Issues to be Resolved Soon

New Delhi: To keep in touch with coronavirus-infected patients, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Jangpura constituency- Praveen Kumar, video called the patients battling the deadly virus on Sunday. Kumar addressed their concerns, boosting morale and importantly revived human connection during the lockdown.

Kumar’s Twitter feed revealed that the MLA has been at it for a few days now. Earlier, he reached out to BJP MLA Ramvir Bidhuri asking help after one of the corona patients complained about lack of sanitisation in his residential area.

आज मैंने सैफुद्दीन जी से बात कि जिन्हें कोरोना है । उनके परिवार की कुछ समस्या सुनी उसे सुलझाने का प्रयास किया और उनके चेहरे पर मुस्कुराहट और दृढ़ संकल्प देखा।

इनके जज्बे को सलाम।

मैं इसी तरीके से अब अपने क्षेत्र के#Corona पेशेंट से वीडियो कॉल पर बात करूंगा@ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/4UBZMC9lp4 — Praveen Kumar (@Aap_Praveen) April 20, 2020





In another instance, Praveen tweeted that he spoke with Saifuddin- a corona patient, heard the issues he had and said that he will try to resolve them. It was good to see the smile and resolve on his face, keeping the status of patients’ health I will contact other Corona patients in a similar way, he further added.

“Looking at the rising COVID-19 cases in my constituency, I have decided to speak to people who are fighting an uphill battle and are admitted in various hospitals to ensure that their courage is strengthened”, Kumar added.

In another such tweet, Kumar mentioned talking to another patient named Vivek, who was admitted in Chattarpur hospital. During the call, Vivek was seen unhappy with the cleanliness of his room, food and was also tense about his family members. Taking cognisance of his grievances, Kumar assured these issues will be resolved soon.









