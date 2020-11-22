'Appeasement' Causes Religious Conversion and Terrorism, Says Giriraj Singh Amid 'Love Jihad' Debate

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Sunday said it was so-called "appeasement" which caused terrorism and purported religious conversion in India.

"Appeasement is the root cause of poison like terrorism and religious conversion and we need to hurt at its root," he said in a tweet.

The statement comes as Congress and BJP spar on the issue of 'love jihad', after the states of UP, Haryana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh - all ruled by the saffron party - said they would come out with a legislation against the purported move.

'Love Jihad' is a conspiracy theory touted by right-wing groups under which they claim Muslim men 'forcibly convert' women of other religions under the 'guise' of love.

Singh on Saturday had said 'love jihad' was a form of cancer to social harmony, and Bihar also needed to work on a legislation like other states.

"I think love jihad has become cancer for social harmony today. Now many states are enacting laws for it. Bihar too needs to work on this for social harmony without calling it communalism," he had said.