Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Amid Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation, Sena's Sanjay Raut Meets Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted that he met NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule at the Pawar's residence Silver Oak in Mumbai.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 10:59 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Amid Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation, Sena's Sanjay Raut Meets Sharad Pawar
Combination photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar (L) and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Thursday.

Raut said they discussed "several issues". The meeting took place amid discussions between the ruling coalition members Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP about allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra government.

"Met Honourable Shri Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak here. Meeting Pawar Saheb and holding discussions with him gives a different joy. Had candid discussion on several issues today too," tweeted Raut, a Rajya Sabha member. Baramati MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was also present, he said.

"Supriya Sule was also there. Pawar saheb has given a new direction to the politics of the country," the Sena leader added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram