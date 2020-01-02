Amid Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation, Sena's Sanjay Raut Meets Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's residence here on Thursday.

Raut said they discussed "several issues". The meeting took place amid discussions between the ruling coalition members Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP about allocation of portfolios in the Maharashtra government.

"Met Honourable Shri Sharad Pawar at his residence Silver Oak here. Meeting Pawar Saheb and holding discussions with him gives a different joy. Had candid discussion on several issues today too," tweeted Raut, a Rajya Sabha member. Baramati MP and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule was also present, he said.

Met @pawarspeaks and @supriya_sule at his residence silveroak today , we had discussion on many https://t.co/yhpVjicNAB is always great joyful and learning experience to meet sharad pawar ji who I believe has given new direction to politics in india ... — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) January 2, 2020

"Supriya Sule was also there. Pawar saheb has given a new direction to the politics of the country," the Sena leader added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.