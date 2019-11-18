Amid Maharashtra Impasse, PM Modi's Praise for Sharad Pawar's NCP in Rajya Sabha Raises Eyebrows

New Delhi: Ahead of talks between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Maharashtra government formation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday extolled the virtues of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) at the Winter Session of Parliament, praising the party for strictly “adhering to parliamentary norms.”

Addressing the House on the occasion of the 250th session of Rajya Sabha, Modi said, “Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms."

He also lauded the two parties for never entering Well of House to protest, saying that it has not affected their politics."They have never gone into the well. Yet, they have raised their points very effectively. Other parties including mine can learn from them,” Modi said.

The tangle and tussle over government formation in Maharashtra is likely to enter the endgame Monday with Pawar meeting Gandhi at 4pm in New Delhi to decide the fate of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

The state is under President’s rule since the falling out of a pre-poll alliance between Sena and the BJP.

Ahead of his meeting with the Congress president, Pawar said all the political parties seeking to stake claim in forming government in Maharashtra have to “choose their path.” “BJP-Shiv Sena fought together, we (the NCP) and the Congress fought together. They have to choose their path and we will do our politics,” he told reporters before the Winter Session of Parliament began.

The BJP emerged as the single largest part in a state election in Maharashtra last month, and was expected to comfortably retain power with the help of its regional ally, the Shiv Sena. But in-fighting between the BJP and the Shiv Sena, which went on for days, culminated in the allies parting ways, dealing the first major political blow to Modi's ruling party since it retained power.

After felling out with its ally BJP over the demand for the post of the chief minister for an equal term, the Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for support. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. The Sena later withdrew its lone minister Arvind Sawant from the Narendra Modi government. On Saturday, Sena MP Sanjay Raut had announced that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party's exit from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was a "formality".

The Congress and the NCP have already finalised a draft Common Minimum Programme (CMP) to run a possible coalition government with the Sena, and talks on sharing of power are expected to continue. The Sena has been firm on its demand for the post of chief minister.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.