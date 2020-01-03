Amid Mamata's Vehement Oppn, Bengal BJP Chief Proposes Online Implementation of CAA
Last week, the Bengal chief minister said as long as she is alive, she would not let the CAA be implemented in the state.
File photo of West bengal BJP chief Dilip Gosh. (Twitter)
Kolkata: Amid Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s tough stance against the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bengal BJP chief has suggested the Centre to look for ‘online options’ for the implementation to avoid hurdles from the state government.
“This is digital India and everything is online these days. If we can apply for ration card, Aadhar card, voter ID cards online, then why can’t we implement NRC and CAA through an online process to bypass the state government?” Gosh said, adding that he has informed the Centre that this is the most effective way (online process) to resolve the problem.
Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the new citizenship law which provides Indian citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
She also called for a series of protest rallies against the NRC and CAA as it created fear among people in Bengal, particularly those living in the frontier districts.
Last week, the Bengal chief minister said as long as she is alive, she would not let the CAA be implemented in the state.
“No one can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship,” she said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Man Wanted to Check His Xiaomi Smart Camera Feed, But Things Got Really Creepy
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 93 Written Updates: Vishal, Shefali Try to Create Rift Between Shehnaz, Sidharth
- Fans Annoyed as Social Media Trolls Hardik Pandya over Skin Color on His Engagement
- Pak PM Imran Khan Says He Was 'Puzzled' When Dev Anand Asked Him to Enter Bollywood
- ATP Cup Organisers Red-Faced After Wrong National Anthem Plays for Moldova Player