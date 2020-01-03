Amid Mamata's Vehement Oppn, Bengal BJP Chief Proposes Online Implementation of CAA

Kolkata: Amid Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s tough stance against the NRC (National Register of Citizens) and Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Bengal BJP chief has suggested the Centre to look for ‘online options’ for the implementation to avoid hurdles from the state government.

“This is digital India and everything is online these days. If we can apply for ration card, Aadhar card, voter ID cards online, then why can’t we implement NRC and CAA through an online process to bypass the state government?” Gosh said, adding that he has informed the Centre that this is the most effective way (online process) to resolve the problem.

Banerjee has been vehemently opposing the new citizenship law which provides Indian citizenship to the persecuted non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

She also called for a series of protest rallies against the NRC and CAA as it created fear among people in Bengal, particularly those living in the frontier districts.

Last week, the Bengal chief minister said as long as she is alive, she would not let the CAA be implemented in the state.

“No one can snatch away the rights of the people of the country, like citizenship,” she said.

