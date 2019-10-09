Amid Murder Conspiracy Charges in Jhansi Encounter, Police Releases List of Cases Against Pushpendra Yadav

Lucknow: After the killing of the youth Pushpendra Yadav in an alleged police encounter in Jhansi acquired political overtones with his family and the Samajwadi Party accusing the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh government of murdering him, the case took another turn after the Jhansi police said that there were two cases registered against him.

The Jhansi Police in a tweet have released a list of crimes attributed to Pushpendra Yadav, mostly related to personal disputes. All pertained to 2014 and 2015, and included charges such as abetment, enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a married woman and criminal intimidation. In a separate tweet, the police also claimed that Yadav’s truck was fined twice in 2018 for illegal mining with the latest chalan as recent as September 29.

While SP president Akhilesh Yadav is scheduled to visit the house of the deceased person’s family on October 9, the Yadav was cremated by the police late on October 7 after his family refused to take his body till a murder case is lodged against the officer who shot him.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Jhansi, Rahul Mithas said the body was cremated in the presence of a magistrate after the family refused to receive it till as late as 8 pm on October 7. “The body was decomposing,” he said.

The family members have been sitting in protest after Pushpendra Yadav was shot dead by police on the intervening night of October 5 and 6. They questioned the police version and termed the encounter a “cold-blooded murder”.

The Samajwadi Party in an official tweet had alleged that the forced cremation of Yadav was an attempt by the BJP government to save the culprits. The party also demanded registering case in section 302 of the IPC for murder of Yadav against the SHO Dharmendra Singh Chauhan and demanded enquiry by a sitting judge in the matter.

According to the Jhansi police, station house officer of Moth, Dharmendra Singh Chauhan, had on September 29 seized a truck belonging to Yadav in an alleged illegal mining case. On the night of October 5, Chauhan, who was returning to Jhansi from Kanpur in his private car after two days’ leave, received a call from Yadav regarding his seized truck.

Chauhan then reached the Bamrauli intersection to meet him, who then allegedly shot at the officer as soon as he rolled down his window pane.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.