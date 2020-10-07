Amid Negotiations With OPS Camp, AIADMK to Announce Chief Ministerial Candidate Today

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is all set to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections in 2021.

Hours ahead of the announcement on Wednesday, sources privy to the development said, O Panneerselvam is keen that his demand to set up an 11-member steering committee should be fulfilled before the party announces the candidate. In 2017, when the two factions merged, the formation of a steering committee was one of the key demands put forth by the OPS camp.

Meanwhile, OPS is not averse to naming Edappadi K. Palaniswami as the chief ministerial candidate, the former is keen to name the 11 members of the committee to pave way for himself for more power in the party’s functioning.

The two factions have held several rounds of talks for deciding the composition of the steering committee with key ministers including P Thangamani, SP Velumani, D Jayakumar, and deputy coordinators --KP Munusamy and R Vaithilingam. At 4 am today, Deputy coordinator Vaithilingam who left OPS’ residence told media officials that the announcement is expected on Wednesday and added that AIADMK will once again come to power.

The announcement of the CM candidate was expected to take place at 10 am but it has been delayed because of the tough bargaining from the OPS camp. However, it is clear that EPS will be named the CM candidate, the delay in the timing of the announcement is because the camps are trying to shortlist names for the steering committee.