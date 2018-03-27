Amid One-upmanship Between TDP and YSRCP Over Special Status, Naidu Calls for All-party Meeting

YSR Congress, the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, has yet again mounted pressure on the ruling Telugu Desam Party by announcing that in case Parliament is adjourned sine die, its MPs would resign on the day of adjournment.The party said it will not wait for the April 6 deadline.Though the decision comes in the wake of the rapidly changing political developments and the possibility of the Parliament session term being shortened, the move also has a political significance, where YSRCP aims to continue its lead in the battle of perception and one-upmanship.The issue of Special Status has become politically crucial ahead of 2019 Assembly elections, with every move of political parties being closely watched by the people of Andhra Pradesh.Stepping up the attack, YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy has even asked TDP MPs to follow suit to send out a strong signal to the nation about the Special Category Status."We have been honest and sincere on the issue from announcing the resignations to the no- confidence motion and have placed them before the people. Our main aim is to highlight our efforts and mount pressure on the Centre to implement the assurances given in the House. It will be better if TDP MPs too join us in the resignations, and all 25 MPs from the state tender mass resignations,” said Jagan Mohan Reddy.Earlier too, due to political compulsions, TDP was forced to follow YSRCP move to give no-confidence motion against the Centre.TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu is taking every step with a lot of caution. The party has not yet taken any decision on resignations of its MPs.In an attempt to bring together all parties and organisations fighting for Special Status, Chandrababu Naidu convened an emergency meeting in Amaravati on Tuesday, to take their suggestions and a final decision on how to go forward in Parliament.The meeting was attended by Congress, CPI, CPM, Special Status Sahdana Samiti, employees associations, and others. The main opposition, YSR Congress, BJP and Jana Sena decided to boycott the meeting.Alleging YSR Congress of being hand-in-glove with BJP, TDP MP CM Ramesh said, "YSRCP does not have credibility. They say 5 of their MPs will resign. Let’s see. They are saying this for long time. They must have spoken to government, not to accept their resignations."TDP's strategy for now is to make best use of opportunity in Parliament."CM is insisting for a discussion on no-confidence so that our voices are heard. We want to question Centre in Parliament for not fulfilling 19 aspects of AP Re-organisation Act and assurances made on floor of Parliament and expose their lies," said a TDP source.TDP's delay tactics in the past also has given advantage to opposition YSRCP, when TDP was forced to alter its strategy.With YSRCP announcing resignations of MPs first, the party has surely put TDP in the dock. Under pressure, will TDP MPs also give resignations or Naidu's next move can outsmart the opposition?