Amid Political Slugfest in Raj, ED Raids Residence of CM Gehlot's Brother Agrasen in Fertiliser Scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out searches on Wednesday at over a dozen locations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and West Bengal in the fertiliser scam case, including the residence of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's brother Agrasen Gehlot.

A top ED source said - "The ED is conducting searches at different locations across the country in the case. Our teams are carrying out searches at four locations in Gujarat, six locations in Rajasthan, two in West Bengal and one in Delhi."

The source also said that the financial probe agency is also carrying out searches at the premises of Agrasen Gehlot.

The source claimed the company owned by Agrasen Gehlot was involved in exporting Muriate of Potash (MoP) fertiliser, which is banned for exports. MoP is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed among farmers at subsidised rates.

According to sources, Agrasen Gehlot was an authorised dealer for IPL and between 2007-09, his company bought MoP at subsidised rates and instead of distributing to farmers sold it to few other companies, who in turn exported it to Malaysia and Singapore in the guise of industrial salt.

The searches comes in the backdrop of a political crisis in Rajasthan after the rebellion by then Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who was sacked from his posts on July 14.

The case was unearthed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in 2012-13.