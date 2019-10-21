Amid Polling in Maharashtra, Minor Scuffles Reported in Beed, Jalna Districts
In Beed, supporters of Shiv Sena candidate Jaydatt Kshirsagar and NCP candidate Sandeep Kshirsagar had an altercation over allegations of vehicles being used to ferry voters to polling booths.
Representative image (News18 Creatives)
Mumbai: As voting for the Assembly polls progressed across Maharashtra on Monday, reports of scuffles came in from Beed and Jalna districts, officials said late afternoon.
In Beed's Balepeer area, over 380 kilometres from here, supporters of Shiv Sena candidate Jaydatt Kshirsagar and NCP candidate Sandeep Kshirsagar had an altercation over allegations of vehicles being used to ferry voters to polling booths, an official said.
The area was tense for a while before police, as well as the two candidates, defused the situation, he added.
In Jalna's Jamkhed area, over 400 kilometres from here, two groups owing allegiance to local leaders clashed before being separated by police, an official said.
