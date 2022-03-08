Amid Rift Rumours, IPAC's Prashant Kishor Seen on Stage with TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee

Amid rumours of rift, IPAC chief Prashant Kishor shared the stage with Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at the party’s extended state committee meeting on Tuesday.

The controversy began with the uploading of the controversial candidate list for municipal polls on AITC Twitter handle. Senior leaders called it a “fake”, blaming IPAC.

The buzz that the relationship between IPAC and TMC had ended reached its peak ahead of the Goa election. Kishor’s presence at a party event assumes significance and put the speculation to result.

At the meeting, Banerjee made Subrata Bakshi the president and vice-president of state committee, which includes Amit Mitra, Derek O Brien, JayPrakash Majumdar (who joined on Tuesday from the BJP), Saugata Roy, Shobhon dev Chatterjee, Shatabdi Roy, Dev. Banerjee also reconstructed the disciplinary committee, including Abhishek Banerjee.

Banerjee has merged the state committee, with a right mix of the young generation and old guards, said insider.

Sudip Banerjee said, “Speculations keep coming up in the media. We always want people together. Whatever has happened is good.”

There were differences among a section of old guard on the way IPAC worked. Abhishek, too, was targeted by a section of seniors, as he initiated this relation between TMC and IPAC.

Sources who have closely followed Kishor’s equation with TMC and Banerjee over the past two years said those who speculated didn’t know the depth of their understanding and relationship.

Analysts said Banerjee is always sure of what is right and wrong for her party. This is the time for her to give best performance in Bengal and spread to other parts, said analysts.

Banerjee said today they are very serious of organisation in the NorthEast.

“She believes in ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party from the Centre. She will take all players ahead together. Kishor will obviously be there with her in her fight,” said the insider.

