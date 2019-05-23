English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Saffron Surge, Mamata Banerjee's Residence, TMC HQ Wear Deserted Look
The police had cordoned off the entire area outside Mamata Banerjee's house apprehending turnout of supporters, but a few were seen silently visiting her.
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: As trends showed a saffron surge in Bengal, the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in south Kolkata's Kalighat wore a deserted look on Thursday with just a handful of Trinamool Congress supporters gathered outside.
The scene was no different at the party's state headquarters off EM Bypass in eastern part of the city.
Even though police had cordoned off the entire area outside Banerjee's house apprehending turnout of supporters, only a few were seen silently standing with newsmen outnumbering them.
The scene was grimmer at the E M Bypass office, as except guards and few policemen no TMC supporter or party leader could be seen.
"We didn't expect such a result in Bengal. Our party supremo Mamata Banerjee had given a call for winning 42 seats, we had hoped that we would improve our tally. But the results are completely unexpected. It seems we failed to gauge the strong undercurrent in Bengal," said a TMC leader, who did not wish to be named.
The party is witnessing a slide in elections for the first time since 2009, when it surged ahead of the Left with 19 seats.
