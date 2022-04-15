Amid Rumours of Joining BJP, Akhilesh's Uncle Shivpal Dissolves Party Units After Toeing Saffron Line on UCC

A day after Shivpal Yadav spoke in favour of Common Civil Code, the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) dissolved the working committee, state fronts along with the entire spokesperson panel with immediate effect. An order in this regard has been issued by Shivpal Yadav’s son and PSPL national general secretary Aditya Yadav on Friday.

The move comes amid speculations of Shivpal Yadav switching over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Earlier on Thursday, while attending a programme in Lucknow on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Shivpal Yadav had spoken in favour of implementing the Uniform Civil Code, an issue which has been an agenda of the BJP.

Besides, PSPL spokesperson Deepak Mishra has said, “Even Dr Ram Manohar Lohia was in favour of Common Civil Code and he even made it an issue in 1967."

However, speaking to News18 on Friday, Shivpal Yadav declined to comment on the issue of Common Civil Code and said, “The statement of PSPL spokesperson Deepak Mishra should be taken as his personal view and not party’s view.”

On Thursday Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow had said, “Dr Ambedkar and Dr Lohia had raised their voice for common civil code, so today on the birth anniversary of Dr Ambedkar we are raising the voice for Common Civil Code. We will do no matter what to fulfill the dreams of Dr Ambedkar and Dr Lohia.”

Earlier, the PSPL chief had tweeted a ‘chaupai’ from Ramcharitramanas, describing Lord Ram as the best teacher for family and nation building.

Sources suggest that he may visit Hanumangarhi and Ram Lalla in Ayodhya soon. On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, Shivpal Yadav had tweeted: “Chaitra Navratri is a moment of faith as well as a moment to connect with the ideals of Lord Rama.”

Shivpal Yadav contested the recent elections on SP symbol from his traditional Jaswantnagar seat in Etawah district. Last week, he had met Yogi at the latter’s official residence in Lucknow for about 20 minutes. Sources close to Yadav said the PSPL chief may make some big announcement of leaving nephew’s tie-up soon. Yadav, who is apparently not happy with his nephew and the alliance with the SP, had said that it was not an appropriate time for him to speak.

