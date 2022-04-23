Amid Speculation Over Ifter Meet, Nitish Greets Amit Shah in Patna With a Smile

A day after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s visit to Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s at his Iftar party gave rise to speculation among the political circle, the JD (U) leader was seen receiving union home minister Amit Shah at Patna airport on Saturday morning.

Amit Shah who is visiting Bihar for the 163rd birth anniversary of Veer Kunwar Singh, the then king of Jagdishpur and regarded as one of the heroes of the 1857 Revolt was received by Nitish Kumar and also handed over a bouquet of pink flowers by the latter.

As per the visual captured by ANI, Nitish Kumar and Amit Shah were seen smiling at each other as the chief minister and home minister exchanged pleasantries.

On Friday Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar attended opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav’s Iftar party giving way to suspicion with regards to his political alignment. Nitish Kumar is said to have reportedly spent a good 20 minutes at the home of his rivals against whom he fought a bitter campaign before the 2020 state election.

Nitish Kumar was also photographed with Rabri Devi and her sons, Tejashwi and Tej Pratap. Notably, the meeting took place hours after RJD founder Lalu Yadav was given bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a fodder scam case.

Waving off the talks, the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader on Saturday said his participation in the event should not be given any political color.

“We organize such Iftar party where we invite all people from different political parties. Other parties also host such events. If somebody invites us, we attend those events as a mark of respect. I went there (Iftar party) because they invited me. No political meaning should be derived from it,” Kumar said after paying tributes to eminent freedom fighter Babu Veer Kunwar Singh at a state event in Patna, reported Hindustan Times.

Apart from Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav and BJP also downplayed the buzz over political links. Deputy chief minister Tar Kishore Prasad said people go to Iftar parties and there was not much political significance in the chief minister’s attendance at the RJD’s Iftar party.

On Saturday, before going to receive Amit Shah refuted though Nitish Kumar refuted the claims that his visit was a ‘message’ to allies BJP, speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar is eyeing a Rajya Sabha seat and hence seeking the support of Rashtriya Janata Dal that had emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats in the elections.

