Amid Speculation of Joining BJP, TMC MLA Terms Mamata Great Leader, Says 'Without Her I Am Nothing'

TMC MLA Sabyasachi Dutta has dismissed speculation of him defecting to BJP days after his meeting with its state party leader Mukul Roy.“I told you repeatedly that I am not joining the BJP. This (speculation) has created lot of problems for me,” an exasperated Sabyasachi Dutta told News18.comThe Bidhannagar mayor had met BJP leader Mukul Roy and his wife at his Salt Lake residence late evening on Friday.A day following the meeting, Dutta rubbished the speculation saying, “The relationship between me and Mukul Da is above any party line. I would like to clarify that yesterday was not the first time we met. There were other occasions when we met. I am shocked to see that media is speculating too much into our meetings.”He added saying that his meeting with BJP leader meeting was commonplace and entailed only discussions of cricket and their “political movements together (against the Left)”.“I would like to clarify that my mentor and leader is Mamata Banerjee and she will remain my leader. She is a great leader and without her I am nothing. I am not joining BJP and the media speculation is wrong,” he had said.The speculation over his possible defection heightened especially after the Dutta failed to turn up at TMC’s core committee meeting at Madhyamgram on Monday.Dutta, however, rejected these claims saying that he had kept away from the meeting on the account of his ill-health and the party leadership had been informed of the same.TMC MLA and Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim also dismissed the speculation saying, “Sabyasachi Dutta accepted before the party that he made a mistake of meeting the BJP leader (Mukul Roy). He is not going anywhere. It’s a BJP’s conspiracy to create rift and confusion and we will not let it happen.”And it isn’t just Sabyasachi Dutta who the rumour mill has targeted, there have also been speculation of TMC MP Partha Pratim Roy switching camps and joining the BJP.But he too has denied claims threatening to take legal steps against anyone who tries to ruin his political career”.“It’s very depressing that people are speculating that I am joining BJP. Why should I join BJP? I am planning to take legal steps against those who are spreading this false news. I can smell a conspiracy behind this. I am a true soldier of Mamata Banerjee,” Roy told News18.Meanwhile, CPI (M) MLA from Habibpur in Malda, Khagen Murmu’s name has also been doing the rounds and speculation are rife about him joining the BJP. But has also rubbished the claims saying that it was only a political conspiracy to weaken his political stand.“It is true that both the BJP and TMC are approaching me to join their party. I will not deny that. But I have decided not to join them. I am not leaving CPI (M),” he said.State BJP president Dilip Ghosh could confirm that neither of the three have joined the party. “I am not aware whether Sabyasachi Dutta, Partha Pratim Roy and Khagen Murmu is joining our party. I don’t have any information as of now,” he said.