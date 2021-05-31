Amid Speculations of UP Cabinet Reshuffle, BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh to Reach Lucknow Today

Amid speculations over expansion of Uttar Pradesh cabinet, BJP’s central leadership will arrived in Lucknow on Monday. BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh and UP BJP in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will attend a key meeting on Monday afternoon in the state capital.

BJP’s state co-in-charge Sanjeev Chaurasia and state organization general secretary Sunil Bansal will also be present in the meeting. The speculations are rife about a possible reshuffle of the Yogi Adityanath cabinet in Uttar Pradesh ahead of 2022 state assembly polls.

The move comes after CM Yogi Adityanath met Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan in Lucknow on Thursday.

According to reports, BL Santosh and Radha Mohan Singh will attend another two rounds of meetings raising speculation of change in the party organization. The two will also take feedbacks from MLAs which will be shared with the top leadership in Delhi according to which further decisions will be taken.

Though the reshuffle is likely to take some time, it is certain that based on the feedback, a platform will be prepared which will play an important role in the coming time. The two leaders will also formulate an effective strategy for the election to the post of District Panchayat President and also on how to integrate independent MLAs with the BJP.

The elections of the district panchayat president and the block chief have become an esteem issue for the BJP. As the state goes for assembly elections in a year, the party is expected to make reshuffle to secure victory in the 2022 assembly elections.

Earlier on Saturday, a high-level meeting was called at CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence. In the meeting, both the deputy CMs of the state and senior party leaders were present. On the other hand, BJP sources are claiming that senior leaders are coming from Delhi to prepare a roadmap towards better working of the MLAs for the public, also a helpdesk has been prepared in advance by the party.

