Amid Standoff with L-G, Manish Sisodia Says Full Statehood Only Solution to Delhi's Problems

Amid the row between the Delhi government and its bureaucrats, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said granting full statehood to the city would solve its problems.In an interview to News18, Sisodia — who is camping at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s residence with chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and other cabinet colleagues to seek an end to the strike by IAS officers among other demands — said Baijal had dismissed not theirs but the city’s requirements.“Signature Bridge, whitewash in schools, managing waterlogging during rains and ensuring government hospitals are equipped to deal with dengue are demands of the city,” he said.Requesting the L-G to ensure an end to the strike, Sisodia said, “Today, IAS officers are not attending meetings. They say they are going to office and signing files. But if they don’t sit and discuss issues with ministers, how will the city’s problems be solved?”The deputy chief minister, who also asked Baijal to ensure that ration reaches the poorest of the poor, said he and his colleagues had been sitting in the visitors’ room of the L-G’s residence for over 24 hours as “Delhi is suffering”.“IAS officers have not been working for the past three months. Some of them have come to us personally to tell us that the L-G, on the directions of the Prime Minister’s Office, is threatening them. We are here to break this deadlock,” he said.Sisodia added that the city’s problems would be resolved in no time if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) granted it full statehood.“Our government is serious, there is no paucity of funds or intent, we are honest and have a vision as has been demonstrated by our work in the fields of education and health… But the BJP should agree to the statehood demand,” he said.