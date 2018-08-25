Amid Strained Ties With JDS, Siddaramaiah Says Will Return As Karnataka Chief Minister

Former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah has triggered a political controversy with his remark that he was ready to take over the reins of the state once again with the “blessings of the people”.Siddaramaiah’s remarks come in the backdrop of a factional feud within the Congress in the state and have posed a question mark on the stability of the HD Kumaraswamy government.“I want to become the chief minister and I will. Many of my adversaries ganged up against me after the 2018 assembly polls. Hence, I couldn’t get the post… But politics is not stagnant. It will keep changing,” the Congress leader said, as quoted by the Deccan Herald.Reacting to Siddaramaiah’s statement, Kumaraswamy on Saturday said “anybody can become a chief minister in this democracy”, though he added that efforts were being made to destabilise his government. “Efforts are being made to destabilise the government. I learnt from the media that there will be a new government in September (this year) and someone is ready to become the chief minister,” he said without taking Siddaramaiah’s name.Kumaraswamy added that he was aware of the situation but was “not bothered”. “I will not try to save my seat. I will try to do good work as long as I am the chief minister,” he said.The Congress high command, however, tried to play down the controversy, insisting that there was no threat to the coalition government.“Yes, we want him (Siddaramaiah) to become chief minister again. But he is not the one to unseat Kumaraswamy for this purpose. I know Siddaramaiah for over three decades now,” revenue minister RV Deshpande told the Deccan Herald.