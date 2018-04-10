Amid Tension Between BJP and JD (U) in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi Praises Nitish Kumar

Amid growing tension between coalition partners JD (U) and BJP in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.At a Swachh Bharat programme in Champaran, Modi offering central government support to Kumar, saying he has waged a difficult war against corruption and anti-social elements.“I know how much difficult task Nitish Kumar’s government has undertaken. He is fighting against corruption and anti-social elements. He is trying for social change. I admire Nitish Kumar’s administration and assure full support from the central government,” he said.He also praised the state government’s effort in Swachhata Mission, saying more than eight lakh toilets were made within the last one week and special focus would be on Bihar in near future.The PM also mentioned communalism as menace and stressed the need to eradicate it from the society if development targets of 2022 had to realize.This comes at a time when the relationship between Modi’s BJP and Kumar’s JD (U) has become rocky following a spate of communal violence in Bihar.On March 28, a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavami in Nalanda district sparked off communal violence in the state which spread across other parts of the state. The BJP was accused of fanning the flames of the violence, with Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat even arrested, accused of instigating communal riots. The BJP, in turn, has accused the state government of playing partisan politics in favour of a particular community after it decided to pay for repairing a mosque and madrassa damaged by riots in Samastipur district.Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 600 crore and assured continuous support from the union government. He said that both NDA governments, in the state and Centre, understand each other well which was helpful for overall development.In an apparent snub to Kumar’s rival and RJD leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, He talked about Madhepura locomotive factory which was announced in 2007 but remained in the files till the NDA government took over. Modi also flagged off the first rail engine manufactured in this factory with the help of French company Alstom.