English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Tension Between BJP and JD (U) in Bihar, PM Narendra Modi Praises Nitish Kumar
At a Swachh Bharat programme in Champaran, PM Narendra Modi offering central government support to Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, saying he has waged a difficult war against corruption and anti-social elements.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during 'Satyagrah Se Swachhagrah' programme on the concluding ceremony of Centenary of Champaran Satyagraha celebration at Gandhi Maidan in Motihari, Bihar on Tuesday. (PTI)
Patna: Amid growing tension between coalition partners JD (U) and BJP in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
At a Swachh Bharat programme in Champaran, Modi offering central government support to Kumar, saying he has waged a difficult war against corruption and anti-social elements.
“I know how much difficult task Nitish Kumar’s government has undertaken. He is fighting against corruption and anti-social elements. He is trying for social change. I admire Nitish Kumar’s administration and assure full support from the central government,” he said.
He also praised the state government’s effort in Swachhata Mission, saying more than eight lakh toilets were made within the last one week and special focus would be on Bihar in near future.
The PM also mentioned communalism as menace and stressed the need to eradicate it from the society if development targets of 2022 had to realize.
This comes at a time when the relationship between Modi’s BJP and Kumar’s JD (U) has become rocky following a spate of communal violence in Bihar.
On March 28, a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavami in Nalanda district sparked off communal violence in the state which spread across other parts of the state. The BJP was accused of fanning the flames of the violence, with Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat even arrested, accused of instigating communal riots. The BJP, in turn, has accused the state government of playing partisan politics in favour of a particular community after it decided to pay for repairing a mosque and madrassa damaged by riots in Samastipur district.
Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 600 crore and assured continuous support from the union government. He said that both NDA governments, in the state and Centre, understand each other well which was helpful for overall development.
In an apparent snub to Kumar’s rival and RJD leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, He talked about Madhepura locomotive factory which was announced in 2007 but remained in the files till the NDA government took over. Modi also flagged off the first rail engine manufactured in this factory with the help of French company Alstom.
Also Watch
At a Swachh Bharat programme in Champaran, Modi offering central government support to Kumar, saying he has waged a difficult war against corruption and anti-social elements.
“I know how much difficult task Nitish Kumar’s government has undertaken. He is fighting against corruption and anti-social elements. He is trying for social change. I admire Nitish Kumar’s administration and assure full support from the central government,” he said.
He also praised the state government’s effort in Swachhata Mission, saying more than eight lakh toilets were made within the last one week and special focus would be on Bihar in near future.
The PM also mentioned communalism as menace and stressed the need to eradicate it from the society if development targets of 2022 had to realize.
This comes at a time when the relationship between Modi’s BJP and Kumar’s JD (U) has become rocky following a spate of communal violence in Bihar.
On March 28, a religious procession on the occasion of Ramnavami in Nalanda district sparked off communal violence in the state which spread across other parts of the state. The BJP was accused of fanning the flames of the violence, with Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey's son Arijit Shashwat even arrested, accused of instigating communal riots. The BJP, in turn, has accused the state government of playing partisan politics in favour of a particular community after it decided to pay for repairing a mosque and madrassa damaged by riots in Samastipur district.
Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth over Rs 600 crore and assured continuous support from the union government. He said that both NDA governments, in the state and Centre, understand each other well which was helpful for overall development.
In an apparent snub to Kumar’s rival and RJD leader, Lalu Prasad Yadav, He talked about Madhepura locomotive factory which was announced in 2007 but remained in the files till the NDA government took over. Modi also flagged off the first rail engine manufactured in this factory with the help of French company Alstom.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|6
|21
|1
|Australia
|48
|37
|41
|126
|2
|England
|24
|28
|21
|73
|4
|Canada
|8
|19
|15
|42
|5
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|6
|Wales
|8
|8
|5
|21
|7
|South Africa
|8
|6
|5
|19
|8
|Scotland
|6
|10
|12
|28
|9
|Nigeria
|4
|4
|0
|8
|10
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|11
|Jamaica
|2
|4
|2
|8
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|2
|3
|7
|13
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|15
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|16
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|17
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|18
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|18
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|20
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|21
|Kenya
|0
|2
|2
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Dominica
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|34
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Top 5 Budget Android Smartphones to Buy Under Rs 15,000
- Even Mark Zuckerberg Had Little Idea of Facebook's Potential For Harm
- IPL 2018: CSK vs KKR - Watch Opening Salvo | Aakash Chopra Previews Match 5
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto
- Kidambi Srikanth Set to Replace Viktor Axelsen to Become World No.1