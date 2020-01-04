New Delhi: Upset over not getting a cabinet berth, Shiv Sena's lone Muslim leader Abdul Sattar has reportedly resigned from the Maharashtra government. However, the ruling party rubbished the rumours.

According to reports, Sattar who joined the Sena ahead of the assembly polls is unhappy after being given Minister of State (MoS) portfolio, as he wanted a cabinet berth.

Sattar, a former animal husbandry minister from Sillod in Aurangabad district in Marathwada region, has been a dyed in the wool Congressi. He left the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as he was denied ticket to fight from Aurangabad.

There were reports of him joining the BJP later when he met former CM Devendra Fadnavis. Finally, it was Shiv Sena which picked him up and fielded him from Sillod in the assembly polls. Sattar joined Sena with all fanfare in presence of Uddhav Thackeray.

But now a cabinet rank has become the bone of contention between Sattar and Sena. The turncoat's son, Abdul, said that Sattar will himself clarify on the issue soon. Dismissing the rumours, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Desai said that Sena's sole Muslim face had not resigned, adding that "no resignations will be accepted".

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut also claimed that no such letter had reached Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. Hinting at Sattar's previous political ideologies, Raut said, "He was not with the Sena from beginning. No department is small or insignificant. If anyone thinks so, it is wrong."

A total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray took oath as ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government on Monday. However, as reports of fissures within the three-party combine began to surface, NCP chief Sharad Pawar clarified that nobody was unhappy over portfolio allocation.

The Thackeray government is reportedly struggling with the issue of portfolio allocation as squabbles within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi haven't yet been resolved. To make matters worse, internal dissent within the constituents of the MVA has exposed the fissures in the alliance.

In the Shiv Sena, sources said, several MLAs are unhappy over "lost opportunities". Bhaskar Jadhav, Pratap Sarnaik, Sunil Raut — Sanjay Raut's brother — Prakash Abitkar, and Tanaji Sawant are among MLAs who have voiced their discontent with losing out on a ministerial post.

Talking about portfolios, a source also said that junior Thackeray could be given an easy portfolio like tourism. "The idea is to help him learn the ropes of administration. Giving him a difficult portfolio might make him face big challenges at the nascent stage itself," the source added.

