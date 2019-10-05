Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Amid the Day-to-Day Hearing of Ayodhya Case, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Very Good News' Awaits All

Adityanath expressed the hope while exhorting people to take inspiration from Lord Ram, but without elaborating further.

PTI

Updated:October 5, 2019, 10:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Amid the Day-to-Day Hearing of Ayodhya Case, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Very Good News' Awaits All
FIle photo og Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gorakhpur: Amid the day-to-day hearing of the title suit over the 2.77 acre of disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land by the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday hoped a "very good news" awaits all.

Adityanath expressed the hope while exhorting people to take inspiration from Lord Ram, but without elaborating further.

"We are Ram bhakts. There is a lot of strenght in bhakti. I feel we will soon get to hear very good news," the chief minister said without elaborating or mentioning Ram temple. We need to take inspiration from Lord Ram and contribute in nation building, he said.

Inaugurating Ramkatha by Morari Bapu at Champadevi Park in Taramandal area here in the memory of Brahammleen Mahant Avaidyanath which will conclude on October 13, he said, "Lord Ram resides in our each breath and we all are Bhakts (followers) of Bhagwan Ram and the strength lies in his Bhakti (Bhakti mein hi Shakti Hai)."

"Gorakhpur people are very fortunate that Morari Bapu came on the pious occasion of Shardiya Navratra," he said. Morari Bapu also expressed happiness over visiting Gorakhpur.

I am very happy that I got the opportunity after 30 years to come to the land of Bhagwan Gorakhnath and that too during the time of CM Yogi Government. I feel happy when I read about the bold and fearless decisions being taken by CM Yogi in newspapers. Morari Bapu said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram