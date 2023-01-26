Amid Tussle, Delhi LG Invites CM Arvind Kejriwal for Meeting, Latter Says Can’t Meet Because…

After Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting amid their ongoing tussle, the APP supremo said that he cannot meet at the moment as he will be in Punjab.

Kejriwal thanked the LG for his invite, but requested another day and time for the meeting to take place as he would not be available and is travelling to Punjab.

The LG had requested a meet on Friday evening.

The chief minister has been asked to come to the meeting along with his Cabinet colleagues and any 10 MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party at 4 pm, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

This comes as the two sides have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including a Delhi government proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

What are the issues between the LG and CM?

On January 16, Kejriwal and his party MLAs had marched from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Niwas to meet Saxena over the teachers’ training proposal.

The chief minister returned after waiting for nearly an hour, claiming the LG refused to meet him, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

Saxena denied the charge in a letter he wrote to Kejriwal days later, saying the chief minister insisted for a meeting which would be attended by all his MLAs, and that it was not possible at a short notice.

Kejriwal, replying to the LG letter, had suggested a fresh proposal for A meeting between the two sides. However, AAP leaders had later claimed that Saxena refused to meet the Chief Minister and AAP MLAs.

A scene of bonhomie was, however, witnessed as Kejriwal attended the ‘at home’ function ahead of Republic Day hosted by the LG at Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

The two were seen warmly greeting each another during the function that was also attended by politicians from BJP and other parties.

With PTI inputs

