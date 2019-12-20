Amid Uproar Over IAS Officer's Voluntary Retirement, Winter Session of MP Assembly Adjourned Sine Die

Bhopal: After Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs disrupted proceedings of the House over multiple issues, including a senior IAS officer quitting the job, the winter session of the Madhya Pradesh assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday.

The opposition MLAs also cornered the ruling party over the issue of regularising the guest faculties in state universities and commotion ensued after the higher education minister Jitu Patwari failed to provide satisfactory answers. Though Patwari assured the House that no guest faculty would be removed from the job.

On Thursday, senior IAS officer Gauri Singh had applied for Volunteer Retirement Scheme (VRS) despite having close to four years left of her service. A senior officer of the state government has affirmed that she has received a plum offer from an international agency.

However, sources claimed that CM Kamal Nath wasn’t happy with her style of working and had abruptly moved her to Panchayat and Rural Development Department on the recommendation of minister Kamleshwar Patel recently.

Several BJP MLAs including former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took on the Kamal Nath government during Zero hour over the IAS officer's statement claiming a lobby engaged in nutritious food supply had got her transferred in the past as the officer had issued an order that private contractors would not be included in nutritious food supply.

“Presently the transfer lobby is in full force in Madhya Pradesh and the honest officials are quitting their jobs and the state government is highlighting the fact that the officer has received a plum offer somewhere,” said Chouhan.

He further alleged that an assistant land records officer had committed suicide as she was harassed for not transferring an employee at the behest of the district collector in Chhindwara. Chouhan also quoted newspaper reports, which cited several other conspiracy theories about what prompted the IAS officer Gauri Singh to leave the job.

Panchayat and rural development minister Kamleshwar Patel, replying to the allegations, trashed these charges saying Gauri Singh’s resignation is a normal process.

Meanwhile, Chouhan also made some objectionable remarks on the people visiting Mantralaya, ministers’ bungalow and other establishment but the speaker later expunged his remarks from the record.

The commotion on the issue of the IAS officer continued and the BJP MLAs rushed to the well and continued sloganeering for a while. The Speaker NP Prajapati, however, continued with the scheduled proceedings of the day.

The opposition MLAs kept raising slogans on farm loan waiver, urea crisis, electricity bill waiver, resumption of Sambal scheme, regularisation of guest faculties and other issues and when the uproar did not stop, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings sine die.

Flaying an early adjournment of the assembly, Chouhan later speaking to the media alleged that the state government was trying to smother the opposition and threatened to take to streets against the high handedness of the Congress party.

