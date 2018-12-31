English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Uproar Over Triple Talaq Bill, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Wednesday
The Congress and other opposition parties demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the triple talaq bill be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny.
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha on Monday. (Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday amid uproar over sending the triple talaq bill to select committee.
The Congress and other opposition parties demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the triple talaq bill be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny, even as the government accused them of doing politics on the issue.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the bill is very crucial and requires further scrutiny and claimed that more than half of the members belonging to several parties have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee.
He accused the government of breaking the tradition of sending bills to select committees for scrutiny before they become a law. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the passage of the legislation.
He said the Congress has already supported the bill in the Lok Sabha earlier. "The Congress and other parties are only playing politics on this issue which is very important for ensuring the rights of married Muslim women," he said.
Earlier in the day, AIADMK members trooped into the well of House as soon papers were laid, raising the Cauvery issue and shouting slogans "We want Justice", following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm. However, after it resumed, the protests marred the proceedings again.
Deputy chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House as the stalemate persisted over the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2018. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday last.
The Deputy Chairman also announced that there will be no sitting of the Rajya Sabha on New Year day on January 1, 2019, after Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said there was consensus among members.
While declaring January 1 as a holiday, the Deputy Chairman hoped that the House would run smoothly. However, it was forced to be adjourned by AIADMK lawmakers.
As per the listed business of Monday, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the triple talaq bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Congress and other opposition parties demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the triple talaq bill be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny, even as the government accused them of doing politics on the issue.
Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the bill is very crucial and requires further scrutiny and claimed that more than half of the members belonging to several parties have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee.
He accused the government of breaking the tradition of sending bills to select committees for scrutiny before they become a law. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the passage of the legislation.
He said the Congress has already supported the bill in the Lok Sabha earlier. "The Congress and other parties are only playing politics on this issue which is very important for ensuring the rights of married Muslim women," he said.
Earlier in the day, AIADMK members trooped into the well of House as soon papers were laid, raising the Cauvery issue and shouting slogans "We want Justice", following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm. However, after it resumed, the protests marred the proceedings again.
Deputy chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House as the stalemate persisted over the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2018. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday last.
The Deputy Chairman also announced that there will be no sitting of the Rajya Sabha on New Year day on January 1, 2019, after Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said there was consensus among members.
While declaring January 1 as a holiday, the Deputy Chairman hoped that the House would run smoothly. However, it was forced to be adjourned by AIADMK lawmakers.
As per the listed business of Monday, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the triple talaq bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results