Amid Uproar Over Triple Talaq Bill, Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till Wednesday

The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday amid uproar over sending the triple talaq bill to select committee.The Congress and other opposition parties demanded in the Rajya Sabha that the triple talaq bill be sent to a select committee for further scrutiny, even as the government accused them of doing politics on the issue.Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said the bill is very crucial and requires further scrutiny and claimed that more than half of the members belonging to several parties have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee.He accused the government of breaking the tradition of sending bills to select committees for scrutiny before they become a law. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue and accused the Congress of creating hurdles in the passage of the legislation.He said the Congress has already supported the bill in the Lok Sabha earlier. "The Congress and other parties are only playing politics on this issue which is very important for ensuring the rights of married Muslim women," he said.Earlier in the day, AIADMK members trooped into the well of House as soon papers were laid, raising the Cauvery issue and shouting slogans "We want Justice", following which the House was adjourned till 2 pm. However, after it resumed, the protests marred the proceedings again.Deputy chairperson Harivansh adjourned the House as the stalemate persisted over the Muslim women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2018. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday last.The Deputy Chairman also announced that there will be no sitting of the Rajya Sabha on New Year day on January 1, 2019, after Minister of State of Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said there was consensus among members.While declaring January 1 as a holiday, the Deputy Chairman hoped that the House would run smoothly. However, it was forced to be adjourned by AIADMK lawmakers.As per the listed business of Monday, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up the triple talaq bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week.