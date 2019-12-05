Amid Urea Crisis in Madhya Pradesh, BJP Calls for Protest, CM Kamal Nath Writes to PM Modi

Bhopal: Intensifying BJP's attack on the Madhya Pradesh government over the issue of urea scarcity in the state, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that BJP leader will protest in Sagar district on Friday and court arrest seeking adequate supply of fertiliser to farmers

This comes a day after a case was registered against a BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh over his protest against shortage of urea in the state. "Our MLA from Naryaoli (Sagar district), Pradeep Laria, staged a dharna along with farmers on Tuesday, demanding that farmers be given urea. But instead of providing urea to farmers, a case was registered against him," Chouhan said.

Speaking on the crisis, the former chief minister alleged that farmers are struggling to get even a single grain of urea in Madhya Pradesh.

On Friday, he will be joined by former minister and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Gopal Bhargava, BJP media cell incharge Lokendra Parashar said.

Meanwhile, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government said it has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the centre to release 2.40 lakh metric tonnes of urea belonging to the state quota at the earliest. It was mentioned in the letter that the state had received reduced amount of urea for the month of November.

Amid the widespread urea scarcity in the state, agriculture minister Sachin Yadav announced an important decision on Thursday saying that 80% of the urea would be sold from cooperative societies while the urea sold in open market would be nearly 20%. Till now the ratio of the fertilizers sold in societies and in open markets was 50:50, the minister said.

Congress media cell coordinator Narendra Saluja slammed the BJP leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan saying that these leaders remain vocal on different issues but turn tight-lipped over the step motherly treatment meted out to Madhya Pradesh by the Centre.

