Amid Shiv Sena Symbol Row, Maha Cabinet Expansion Delay, Governor Koshyari Reaches Delhi

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari is on a one-day visit to Delhi on Thursday amid the current political situation in Maharashtra. Though there is no official word about his schedule in Delhi. He left Raj Bhavan in the morning to reach Delhi by a commercial flight. He will return to Mumbai tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was slated to reach Delhi Wednesday night, cancelled his schedule last minute to stay in Mumbai. He will chair key meetings related to Mumbai and Thane on Thursday.

Though the government has been formed in Maharashtra, the cabinet expansion has been mired in political speculations. Several tentative dates have been discussed so far along with the possible formulae for berth distribution. But the current cabinet consists of only CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The swearing-in of the two-member government had taken place at Darbar Hall in Raj Bhavan four weeks ago. Since then, 40 Shiv Sena MLAs and 12 MPs have supported Eknath Shinde. He has claimed a split in the ranks of both Shiv Sena as well as Yuva Sena.

There are a bunch of petitions in the Supreme Court, as both the Shinde camp as well as Uddhav Thackeray have petitioned about the moves taken by each other. The hearing on them will take place in August.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has also asked both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray to give submissions with respect to the contest about Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the Election Commission’s move in the Supreme Court.

Thackeray had moved the Supreme Court for stay on Shinde’s move to be recognised as “real” Shiv Sena.

The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court had earlier directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks. Elections are due in several civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which would indicate which Sena faction gets the popular support.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here