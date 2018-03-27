GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Amit Chavda Replaces Bharatsinh Solanki as New Gujarat Congress Chief

Congress had lost the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election but improved its tally to 77 from 60 in the 2012 elections.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2018, 6:39 PM IST
Amit Chavda Replaces Bharatsinh Solanki as New Gujarat Congress Chief
Image for representation only. (Photo: Getty Images)
New Delhi: Three-time MLA Amit Chavda was on Tuesday appointed as the new Gujarat Congress chief, replacing Bharatsinh Solanki, the party said in a statement here.

Congress had lost the 2017 Gujarat Assembly election but improved its tally to 77 from 60 in the 2012 elections. Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appointed Amit Chava, MLA, as the president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee in place of Bharatsinh Solanki, the statement said.

"The party recognises the service and contribution of Sri Bharatsinh Solanki, who has relinquished the responsibility ads the GPCC president," it said.

Recently Solanki had met Gandhi. "I will do whatever work the party assigns me," he had said later. “After the party's defeat in the 2017 Gujarat polls, I had offered to resign but the high command asked me to continue working," he added.

