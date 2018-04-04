Amit Chavda Takes Over as Chief of Congress’ Gujarat Unit

Amit Chavda, Congress MLA from Anklav in Central Gujarat, has taken over charge as the President of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.At the age of 41, Chavda is the youngest GPCC President so far.Speaking to party workers, Chavda thanked the party leadership and workers and added that winning a majority of Lok Sabha seats from Gujarat in the general election scheduled next year will be his priority.Speaking at the function, senior Congress leader Siddharth Patel said, “Young leadership in the form of Amit Chavda and Paresh Dhanani will lead the party as we head into the 2019 election. Let us all stand united together and ensure that we get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in the Lok Sabha election.”Former GPCC chief and senior leader Arjun Modhvadia asked party workers to work together in a united way. “I congratulate Amit Chavda on being appointed GPCC chief and wish him all success. Let us all work together to win the 2019 elections,” Modhvadia told the gathering. Both Patel and Modhvadia lost in the recently concluded assembly elections.There has been a huge reshuffle in the Gujarat Congress unit after the recently concluded assembly election. Now, both the state party chief and the leader of the opposition are young and aggressive politicians. Both leader of opposition Dhanani and Chavda are 41 years old. Quite clearly, the appointment of Dhanani and Chavda is part of a larger gameplan of Congress President Rahul Gandhi to revamp the state party unit by promoting the younger generation of leaders. And it is a signal that the old timers – a few of them could not even hold on to their assembly seats in the recent election – will gradually be phased out too.Born on April 24, 1976, Chavda is the youngest GPCC president so far. With a degree in chemical engineering, Chavda has been elected Member of the Legislative Assembly for the fourth time in the recently-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. While he has won the last two assembly elections from the Anklav constituency in Anand district, he won the two prior elections from Borsad constituency which is also in Anand.Chavda began his political career in the late 1990s when he was appointed president of the Anand District Youth Congress. He got his first shot at being MLA in 2004 when he was fielded by the Congress party in a by-election. In the subsequent Assembly election, Chavda won the Borsad seat yet again. He has won the last two Assembly election from the Anklav seat with margins of over 30,000 each time.Chavda was also appointed as deputy chief whip of the Congress legislature party in the Gujarat assembly between 2012 and 2017 and worked as co-ordinator of the Gujarat Central zone with the AICC secretary in charge of Gujarat. Chavda has also been active in the co-operative sector in Anand besides being involved with about half a dozen social organisations in the region. He is presently chairman of the APMC Anklav, Director of the Anand District Co-operative Sangh and also a director with the Gujarat State Co-operative Bank.Other leaders who were present for the function included MP Rajeev Satav, who is in-charge of Gujarat, AICC national secretary in-charge of Gujarat Jitu Patwari, newly appointed National Sewa Dal President Lalji Desai and others.