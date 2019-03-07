English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Alleges Congress Has Nexus With Naxals, Insurgency Flourishes Whenever it is in Power
The BJP chief’s latest charge is in line with the narrative his party has been trying to build ahead of the election – that the saffron party is the only one with the will to take on terrorism and India’s enemies.
File photo of BJP president Amit Shah.
Raipur: Levelling a grave charge against the Congress, BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday alleged that the party was in a nexus with Naxals. He alleged that Naxalism flourishes whenever Congress comes to power, but the menace weakens whenever the party does not rule.
"When Naxalism took birth in West Bengal, Congress was in power there. Similarly, when Naxalism flourished in Andhra Pradesh, Congress was in power and the same party was ruling, when the menace entered Chhattisgarh," Shah said while addressing a convention of the BJP's booth-level workers.
In these states, Naxalism weakened after the Congress moved out of power, he said.
"In Chhattisgarh, after the Raman Singh government came to power, Naxalism vanished...Whenever the Congress comes to power, Naxalism flourishes and whenever it goes out of power, the menace weakens...What is the relation the Congress has with Naxals?" he asked.
The BJP chief’s latest charge is in line with the narrative his party has been trying to build ahead of the election – that the saffron party is the only one with the will to take on terrorism and India’s enemies.
Shah said that the biggest work done by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years has been to safeguard India’s borders.
"Rahul Gandhi asks what Narendra Modi government has done. What the Congress did not do in 55 years of its rule in the country, we did in 55 months. The biggest work our government has done is to safeguard our borders,” he said.
"In the 10 years of Sonia-Manmohan rule, anybody infiltrated Indian borders from Pakistan and chopped off heads of our soldiers and insulted them, but there was nobody to give a reply," he said.
"We conducted a surgical strike after Uri (attack). After Pulwama, India conducted the air strike and demolished terror camps in Pakistan. It is the Narendra Modi government which has done this. After the air strike, a message was sent to the world that no one can violate the India's borders. The BJP has shown to the world how a strong nation can be built," he said.
He said that before the surgical strike and the air strike, only two nations were there in the world which had avenged the death of their soldiers, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi added India to the list as the third such nation.
Loading...
