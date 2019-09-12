Amit Shah and JP Nadda Likely to Visit Bengal Ahead of Durga Puja to Inaugurate Pandals

Kolkata: As Bengal is all set to welcome ‘Ma Durga’, BJP has decided to make best use of the festive season and requested senior party leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda to inaugurate some of the Puja Pandals in the city.

Unlike previous years, this time at least 30 Durga Puja organisers have approached the state BJP leadership requesting them to convince party national president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda to inaugurate their Pujas.

BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh said, “We told both of them that some of the Puja organisers want them to inaugurate their puja pandals. Most probably JP Nadda ji will be in Kolkata on August 27 and during his stay, he will inaugurate some of the puja pandals. We have also requested Amit Shah Ji for the same purpose. He assured us that he will try to come to Kolkata before Mahalaya.”

He said, “We have also requested Amit Shah ji to be present in a condolence event (tarpan) at Ganga ghat for nearly 80 BJP workers who were killed in Bengal since 2013. He said he will certainly try.”

It is learned that besides Amit Shah and JP Nadda, other central leaders also will visit Kolkata to inaugurate Puja Pandals.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah has told the state leadership to intensify ‘Jan Sampark’ (public interaction) during the festive season to highlight the central government’s achievements.

Eyeing on upcoming Assembly elections in 2021, political camps especially the saffron brigade and the ruling TMC, are leaving no stone unturned to tap this festive season to reach out to people.

Dilip Ghosh had earlier said, “We don’t do politics in the name of religion. It is the TMC which is doing religious politics. We gained strength in Bengal and people are calling us to inaugurate their Puja Pandals. I am the party president and it’s my duty to be a part of this Samajik Utsav.”

Bengal has more than 25,000 Durga Pujas across the state including 2000 (approximately) in Kolkata each year.

In the recently held Lok Sabha polls, BJP managed to win 18 of the state’s total 42 parliament seats and emerged as the main challenger for Mamata Banerjee.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.