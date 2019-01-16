English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Asked Me Twice to Induct Prashant Kishor Into JD(U), Says Nitish
Prashant Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in September last year and elevated to the post of national vice-president weeks later triggering speculation that he was being thought of by Nitish Kumar as his political heir.
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI)
Loading...
Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday night claimed that he had twice received suggestions for inducting poll strategist Prashant Kishor into his JD(U) by BJP national president Amit Shah.
Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), said this at an event organized by a private news channel here while responding to queries as to whether he looked at the poll strategist-turned-politician as his political successor.
Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in September last year and elevated to the post of national vice-president weeks later triggering speculation that he was being thought of by Kumar as his political heir.
"He was not a newcomer for us. He had worked with us in the 2015 assembly polls. For a brief period, he was busy elsewhere. Please let it be known that none other than Amit Shah had asked me twice to induct Kishor in the JD(U)," he said.
"Prashant Kishor has been assigned the task of attracting young talent, from all social segments, to politics which was becoming inaccessible to those not born in political families," he added.
"I have a lot of affection for Prashant Kishor. But please, let us not talk in terms of successors. This is not a monarchy," Kumar said.
He also said he had "a lot of love" for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his former deputy, "irrespective of the acerbic language he uses against me".
"Even with Lalu, I only had political differences. It never affected our personal relationships," he said.
He also stated that leaders like Tejashwi and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav "ought to remember that whenever they emerge victorious in an election, they are
blessed by the people for whatever promise they themselves hold and not by virtue of their family background".
"Mahatma Gandhi considered politics without principles a social sin. Dynasty politics, which I have always been opposed to, is an example of politics without principles," he quipped.
Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), said this at an event organized by a private news channel here while responding to queries as to whether he looked at the poll strategist-turned-politician as his political successor.
Kishor was inducted into the JD(U) in September last year and elevated to the post of national vice-president weeks later triggering speculation that he was being thought of by Kumar as his political heir.
"He was not a newcomer for us. He had worked with us in the 2015 assembly polls. For a brief period, he was busy elsewhere. Please let it be known that none other than Amit Shah had asked me twice to induct Kishor in the JD(U)," he said.
"Prashant Kishor has been assigned the task of attracting young talent, from all social segments, to politics which was becoming inaccessible to those not born in political families," he added.
"I have a lot of affection for Prashant Kishor. But please, let us not talk in terms of successors. This is not a monarchy," Kumar said.
He also said he had "a lot of love" for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, his former deputy, "irrespective of the acerbic language he uses against me".
"Even with Lalu, I only had political differences. It never affected our personal relationships," he said.
He also stated that leaders like Tejashwi and former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav "ought to remember that whenever they emerge victorious in an election, they are
blessed by the people for whatever promise they themselves hold and not by virtue of their family background".
"Mahatma Gandhi considered politics without principles a social sin. Dynasty politics, which I have always been opposed to, is an example of politics without principles," he quipped.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
-
Saturday 12 January , 2019
News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Kumbh Chronicles: The Man Who Shunned Comforts of Melbourne to be a Sadhu
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Friday 11 January , 2019 Delhi Reacts to the 10% Reservation Bill For Economically Weaker Sections : Political, Helpful or Baseless?
Saturday 12 January , 2019 News18 Excerpts: Maya-Akhilesh Historic Press Conference, Both Parties to Contest On 38 Seats Each
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Roger Federer Battles into Australian Open Third Round
- School Kids May Now Have Artificial Intelligence as a Subject, How Ready Are We?
- Iconic Yezdi 250 Motorcycle Modified to Get Bobber Style, Retains Retro Character
- India vs Australia: ‘No Doubt He Should Be in the Team’ – Kohli Backs Dhoni
- A German Court Throws out Qualcomm's Latest Patent Case Against Apple
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results