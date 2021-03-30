Amit Shah Asks Nandigram to Vote for Suvendu, So Mamata Doesn't Play With 'Ma, Mati, Manus'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that ‘parivartan’ (change) in West Bengal will automatically happen if Mamata Banerjee is defeated with a huge margin from Nandigram in East Midnapore.

Addressing media persons, Shah said, “I bow my head before the people of Nandigram for showing their support towards the BJP. Today, when I came here, I saw how people are jubilant here. I would like to express my gratitude to the people of Nandigram. Now I am sure that Suvendu Adhikari is certainly going to win from Nandigram.”

He said, “In Nandigram, the real intention is not only to ensure Suvendu’s victory, but we are committed for the development of this region. I would like to request the ‘janta’ (people) of Nandigram to vote for Suvendu in large numbers so that no one in future will dare to play with the sentiments of ‘Ma’, ‘Mati’ and ‘Manus’. Please help us in ensuring Suvendu’s win with huge mandate.”

Referring to a recent rape incident of a woman in Nandigram, Shah said, “It is unfortunate that a woman was raped in Nandigram. The incident took place close to the area where Mamata Banerjee is staying. It happened just five kilometres away from where she is staying. Imagine the condition of Bengal today? Therefore, Bengal needs ‘parivartan’ for development, employment, better education, industries, infrastructure and sonar bangla and this is only possible if you vote for PM Modi-led BJP.”

Shah slammed the TMC government for its 10 years of misrule in the State and accused her of blocking the Central government’s schemes in the state.

He said, “I would like to assure that within minutes of forming the government, we will start working to restore the lost pride and culture of West Bengal. Taking inspiration from Rabindranath Tagore and Sri Aurobindo, he said, ‘‘We have to move together for a better Bengal. We have to work together to make Bengal self-reliant. West Bengal should take a lead by reviving its culture.”

Nandigram is a prestige battle for both the BJP and the TMC because Mamata Banerjee demolished the Left rule while riding the anti-land acquisition movements from this assembly constituency and from Singur in Hooghly.

This time Mamata will be contesting against her protégé turned bete noir Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram and this is certainly going to be high voltage polling among all the 294 seats in the State.

Nandigram Assembly constituency will go to polls (along with 29 other constituencies) in the second phase on April 1.