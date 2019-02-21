Amit Shah Attacks Chandrababu Naidu For Remarks on Pakistan View on Pulwama Attack

Launching a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for his remarks on Islamabad's claim of it not being involved in the Pulwama terror attack, BJP president Amit Shah Thursday said the former had more faith in Pakistan Prime Minister than Narendra Modi."Chandrababu endorses what Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan says on Pulwama that his country is not involved in the dastardly attack. He is taking Imran Khans side in his greed for vote bank politics and is seeking to create doubts on India’s Prime Minister. Dont indulge in such mean and low politics," the BJP president said.Shah said the people of Andhra Pradesh would seek an answer from Naidu on this in the coming elections."Fix a border... how low do you want to stoop in politics," Shah said.Naidu had Wednesday reportedly said: "Pakistan has made it clear that it has no role in the Pulwama attack. Suspicion is now strengthening across the country that political expediency could be behind the attack. We will not tolerate such things to further political vested interests."The Telugu Desam Party had initially circulated this message on the Telegram mobile App about Naidu's remarks during the teleconference with party leaders and local television news channels also ran scrolls on it.Some time later, the message was apparently replaced with another one that read there were 'doubts' on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks.It said: "There are many doubts on Pakistan Prime Ministers remarks. There is a debate in the country on the remarks by (West Bengal Chief Minister) Mamata Banerjee.""The country's security is in danger due to the inefficiency of the rulers. BJP leaders have ruined the country through their dubious acts," the TDP quoted Chandrababu as saying in the fresh narrative.During Thursday's rally Shah again accused Naidu of indulging in gross corruption, particularly in the development of the states new capital city Amaravati and the multipurpose Polavaram project.He said the Centre had been giving funds to the state to build these projects, but the state government was indulging in 'large-scale corruption'. It could not spend the funds for Amaravati or Polavaram," he said."I don't know whether or not he gets an award for any achievement, but Chandrababu will surely bag the political deceiver award in the country.He deceived his own father-in-law and TDP founder N T Rama Rao, later Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now Narendra Modi. All this only to further his political vested interests," Shah said.