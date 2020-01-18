Amit Shah Attacks Congress, Terms Those against CAA as 'Anti-Dalits'
Amit Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.
Bengaluru: Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah visits Poorna Prajna Vidyapeetha in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Hubballi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to prove that the Citizenship Amendment Act would take away citizenship from Indian Muslims, as he advised him to read the act completely.
Terming those against CAA as "anti-Dalits", Shah said that there was no clause in the new act that takes away citizenship of Muslims, and accused the Congress and Rahul Gandhi of trying to create confusion.
"I challenge Rahul Gandhi...read the CAA completely, if you find anything that takes away citizenship of Indian Muslims....our Pralhad Joshi (Parliamentary Affairs Minister) is ready to debate with you," Shah said.
Addressing a public meeting here on the CAA as part of BJP's nationwide 'Jan Jagran Abhiyan', he accused the Congress of dividing the country on the basis of religion.
The BJP national president also accused the Congress, the Communist party, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the JDS, BSP, and SP of indulging in vote bank politicson CAA.
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Union minister Pralhad Joshi and several BJP leaders attended the rally.
