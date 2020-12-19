News18 Logo

politics

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
yello-bulltLIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Amit Shah Bengal Visit LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Minister's Rally as Suvendu Adhikari, More Rebel TMC Leaders May Join BJP Ahead of 2021 Polls

News18.com | December 19, 2020, 08:08 IST
facebookTwitterskype

Event Highlights

Amit Shah Bengal Visit LIVE Updates: The arrival of Union home minister Amit Shah in Kolkata has made several anxious as the Trinamool Congress leaders including Suvendu Adhikari, who recently resigned from the party, are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of former BJP chief. Shah arrived in West Bengal capital after 1 am on Saturday on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in the state ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.

In a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, he wrote, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee." Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress, may join the BJP during Shah's visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs.


Read More
Dec 19, 2020 08:08 (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah waves at supporters as he arrives in West Bengal today:

Dec 19, 2020 08:06 (IST)

Visit to Swami Vivekananda's Home, Midnapor Rally, But First, Meeting with NIA: Amit Shah's Itinerary for Today | Before leaving Kolkata for Midnapore, Amit Shah will attend a meeting with the officials of the National Investigating Agency (NIA). He is scheduled to meet the NIA officials around 10am this morning. During the meeting, Amit Shah will be briefed on the status of insurgents in West Bengal. Home Minister Amit Shah will then will visit Swami Vivekanada's residence in North Kolkata.

Dec 19, 2020 07:57 (IST)

Amit Shah's Saturday Schedule | Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore today where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the saffron party. Midnapore is a Suvendu Adhikari stronghold. The BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.

Dec 19, 2020 07:55 (IST)

TMC Banners Torn Down, Fresh 'Dadar Anugami' Banners for Suvendu Adhikari in South Kolkata | Meanwhile, in the latest development, all TMC banners and posters, which were put up in front of Suvendu Adhikari's house in Sukia Street in North Kolkata, have been torn down. Fresh banners and posters in his support have appeared in various parts of South Kolkata. One of the most important factor in this entire episode has been banners and posters with his image and the citation ‘Dadar Anugami (Brother’s followers)’. All his events have also been taking place under the same banners.

Suvendu Adhikari is a heavyweight leader in the Midnapore-Jangalmahal region, and together with Mamata Banerjee had ousted the CPI-M from these assembly seats back in 2011. 

Dec 19, 2020 07:46 (IST)

Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation Rejected by Bengal Speaker | West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee yesterday said that he will not accept the resignation tendered by Suvendu Adhikari owing to procedural flaws. The Speaker added that he had no clue if the resignation is voluntary and genuine, and asked Suvendu Adhikari to meet him on Monday regarding the matter. 

Dec 19, 2020 07:44 (IST)

Amit Shah's Home Ministry Gives Suvendu Adhikari 'Z' Security | Meanwhile, amid speculations of the BJP eyeing on Suvendu Adhikari's induction into the saffron party, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday decided to provide ‘Z’ category security to the rebel TMC leader in West Bengal. According to the order issued by MHA, “Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.”

Dec 19, 2020 07:42 (IST)

Is Suvendu Adhikari Set to Join BJP? | Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress, may join the BJP during Shah's visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs. The rebel TMC leader has been tight-lipped about his next political move, so far. However, developments around the leader hint towards him joining the saffron party.

Dec 19, 2020 07:31 (IST)

Amit Shah to Rally in Midnapore Today | Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore today where a number of Trinamool Congress leaders are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the Bengal assembly elections, likely in April-May 2021, are over.

Dec 19, 2020 07:28 (IST)

In a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, Amit Shah wrote, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."

Dec 19, 2020 07:25 (IST)

Senior BJP leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and Dilip Ghosh received Amit Shah as he arrived in Kolkata today.

Dec 19, 2020 07:21 (IST)

Technical Snag in Amit Shah's Flight | Home Minister Ami Shah's flight had developed a technical snag last night following which, he had to board a different aircraft. Therefore, his arrival in Kolkata was further delayed. Shah arrived in Kolkata around 1am today. 

Dec 19, 2020 07:17 (IST)

Amit Shah Arrives in Kolkata for Bengal Rally | BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata in the wee hours on Saturday, around 1am. Shah is on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.

Amit Shah Bengal Visit LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Minister's Rally as Suvendu Adhikari, More Rebel TMC Leaders May Join BJP Ahead of 2021 Polls
Union Home MInister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata in the wee hours of Saturday for his Bengal rally.

Suvendu, who is credited with strengthening the TMC in rural West Bengal, resigned as an MLA from Nandigram on December 16. He quit as state transport minister last month. The hype his political maneuvers has generated is a testament to the importance that the 50-year-old leader enjoys in the politics of West Bengal.

Suvendu comes from the political family of Adhikaris of East Midnapore district who were with the Congress before joining the TMC when it was founded in 1998. Since then, the family has dominated the politics in the region by consistently winning the Lok Sabha and assembly seats and thus strengthening the TMC in the district and adjoining areas. It is said that the Adhikaris hold sway in at least 63 assembly seats in East Midnapore and neighbouring districts - nearly one-fifth of the 294 assembly seats in West Bengal.

Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore on Saturday where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the saffron party. The BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Shah and party president JP Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.



Nadda was on a day-long visit to north Bengal in October and came on a two-day tour last week, while Shah was in the state for two days in November.

Live TV LIVE TV

Recommended For You