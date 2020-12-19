Amit Shah Bengal Visit LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Minister's Rally as Suvendu Adhikari, More Rebel TMC Leaders May Join BJP Ahead of 2021 Polls

Visit to Swami Vivekananda's Home, Midnapor Rally, But First, Meeting with NIA: Amit Shah's Itinerary for Today | Before leaving Kolkata for Midnapore, Amit Shah will attend a meeting with the officials of the National Investigating Agency (NIA). He is scheduled to meet the NIA officials around 10am this morning. During the meeting, Amit Shah will be briefed on the status of insurgents in West Bengal. Home Minister Amit Shah will then will visit Swami Vivekanada's residence in North Kolkata.
Amit Shah's Saturday Schedule | Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a public rally at Midnapore today where a number of TMC leaders are likely to join the saffron party. Midnapore is a Suvendu Adhikari stronghold. The BJP's state chief Dilip Ghosh has said that Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda would visit West Bengal every month till the assembly elections, likely in April-May, are over.
TMC Banners Torn Down, Fresh 'Dadar Anugami' Banners for Suvendu Adhikari in South Kolkata | Meanwhile, in the latest development, all TMC banners and posters, which were put up in front of Suvendu Adhikari's house in Sukia Street in North Kolkata, have been torn down. Fresh banners and posters in his support have appeared in various parts of South Kolkata. One of the most important factor in this entire episode has been banners and posters with his image and the citation ‘Dadar Anugami (Brother’s followers)’. All his events have also been taking place under the same banners.
Suvendu Adhikari is a heavyweight leader in the Midnapore-Jangalmahal region, and together with Mamata Banerjee had ousted the CPI-M from these assembly seats back in 2011.
Suvendu Adhikari's Resignation Rejected by Bengal Speaker | West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee yesterday said that he will not accept the resignation tendered by Suvendu Adhikari owing to procedural flaws. The Speaker added that he had no clue if the resignation is voluntary and genuine, and asked Suvendu Adhikari to meet him on Monday regarding the matter.
Amit Shah's Home Ministry Gives Suvendu Adhikari 'Z' Security | Meanwhile, amid speculations of the BJP eyeing on Suvendu Adhikari's induction into the saffron party, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) yesterday decided to provide ‘Z’ category security to the rebel TMC leader in West Bengal. According to the order issued by MHA, “Security arrangement for Suvendu Adhikari has been examined in this Ministry in consultation with Central Security Agencies and it has been decided to provide him ‘Z’ category CRPF security cover with the bulletproof vehicle in West Bengal.”
Is Suvendu Adhikari Set to Join BJP? | Speculations are rife that Suvendu Adhikari, who gave up his cabinet portfolios and the Trinamool Congress, may join the BJP during Shah's visit along with a slew of disgruntled TMC leaders, including some MLAs. The rebel TMC leader has been tight-lipped about his next political move, so far. However, developments around the leader hint towards him joining the saffron party.
In a tweet upon his arrival in Kolkata, Amit Shah wrote, "I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar and Syama Prasad Mookerjee."
I bow to this revered land of greats like Gurudev Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar & Syama Prasad Mookerjee.
কলকাতায় পৌঁছালাম।
কবিগুরু রবীন্দ্রনাথ ঠাকুর, ঈশ্বরচন্দ্র বিদ্যাসাগর এবং শ্যামাপ্রসাদ মুখোপাধ্যায়ের মত মহামানবের এই পুণ্য ভূমিকে আমি শতকোটি প্রণাম জানাই pic.twitter.com/rEGSjc87Rk
Amit Shah Arrives in Kolkata for Bengal Rally | BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata in the wee hours on Saturday, around 1am. Shah is on a two-day visit to take stock of his party's affairs in West Bengal ahead of the Assembly elections slated to be held in the next few months.