Amit Shah Bengal Visit LIVE Updates: All Eyes on Minister's Rally as Suvendu Adhikari, More Rebel TMC Leaders May Join BJP Ahead of 2021 Polls

Dec 19, 2020 07:55 (IST)

TMC Banners Torn Down, Fresh 'Dadar Anugami' Banners for Suvendu Adhikari in South Kolkata | Meanwhile, in the latest development, all TMC banners and posters, which were put up in front of Suvendu Adhikari's house in Sukia Street in North Kolkata, have been torn down. Fresh banners and posters in his support have appeared in various parts of South Kolkata. One of the most important factor in this entire episode has been banners and posters with his image and the citation ‘Dadar Anugami (Brother’s followers)’. All his events have also been taking place under the same banners.

Suvendu Adhikari is a heavyweight leader in the Midnapore-Jangalmahal region, and together with Mamata Banerjee had ousted the CPI-M from these assembly seats back in 2011.