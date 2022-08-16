Amit Shah, BJP Top Brass Hold Meeting With Bihar Core Group After Nitish Expands Cabinet

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi along with Bihar unit leaders on Tuesday to discuss the party’s future course of action including, the selection of a new state party chief, Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Legislative Council and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The meeting takes place after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inducted thirty-one ministers in his government including RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav who has returned as his deputy. With RJD getting a lion’s share, Kumar formed a ‘Mahagathbandhan’ government in Bihar after the JD(U) severed ties with the BJP.

The meeting will be chaired by Shah and BJP president J P Nadda.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expanded his two-member cabinet, which, till now, included Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav besides him. Thirty-one ministers took oath with the RJD getting a lion’s share.

The BJP’s national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said the meeting will firm up the party’s strategy in the state in taking on the JD(U)-RJD government which he termed “disjointed”. “It’s Jungle Raj 2.0 in Bihar. As far as the BJP is concerned we will raise our voice and take the issues of people from the road to Assembly.”

Mayukh, who is a BJP MLC in Bihar, said party general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will also be present.

Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party’s senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi all of whom are from Bihar are expected to attend the meeting, sources told PTI. The BJP’s Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting, they said.

This will be the first meeting of the state BJP leaders with the central leadership after Kumar snapped ties with it on August 9 and joined hands with the RJD-led alliance, which includes the Congress and the Left.

Meanwhile, the BJP has alleged that the new cabinet in Bihar reflected “social imbalance” and patronage to those with criminal antecedents in the ‘Mahagathbandhan’. Senior BJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a statement that “two communities” had grabbed “more than 33 per cent” of berths in the 33-strong cabinet that includes the Chief Minister and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav who has returned as his deputy.

Modi’s allusion was to Yadavs and Muslims, largely seen as loyal to the RJD. The two social groups together have 13 cabinet berths, including those from the Chief Minister’s JD(U) and the Congress. The former Deputy CM also referred to serious criminal cases against new inductees like Lalit Yadav, Surendra Yadav, Ramanand Yadav, and Kartikeya Singh.

He also pointed out that the new cabinet had “zero representation” from among Telis and upper caste Kayasthas while the number of Rajputs has gone down compared with the previous government of which BJP was a part. “I wonder what are Nitish Kumar’s compulsions (majboori) behind agreeing to such social imbalance and criminalisation”, said Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)

