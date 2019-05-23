Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
3-min read

Amit Shah Breaks Advani's Victory Margin Record in Gandhinagar But Ranks Third in State

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP bastion since 1989 polls. BJP patriarch LK Advani contested from Gandhinagar seat for six times and won.

Vijaysinh Parmar | News18

Updated:May 23, 2019, 11:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Amit Shah Breaks Advani's Victory Margin Record in Gandhinagar But Ranks Third in State
BJP President Amit Shah arrives at the party headquarters to celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Ahmedabad: BJP national president Amit Shah broke the victory margin record of his own party veteran LK Advani from Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls as he defeated rival Congress Candidate CJ Chavda by a margin of 5,57,014 votes. In 2014 General election, LK Advani had won this seat with a margin of 4. 83, 121 votes.

In 2019 Polls, Amit Shah won with highest ever margin of votes so far as the electoral history of Gandhinagar seat is concerned. But there are two BJP candidates from Gujarat who have won Lok Sabha seats with a bigger margin of votes than Amit Shah.

In the first case, BJP’s Navsari candidate C R Patil defeated rival Congress candidate Dharmesh Patel with a margin of 6,89,668 votes.

In the second case, Vadodara BJP candidate Ranjana Bhatt defeated rival Congress candidate Prashant Patel with a margin of 5,87,825 votes. Interesting, Narendra Modi had contested from Vadodara seat in 2014 Lok Sabha seat and won with a margin of 5,70,128 votes.

However, Modi, gave up this seat as he had retained Varanasi seat in Uttar Pradesh. Ranjana Bhatt had contested Vadodara Lok Sabha in by-poll and had won it.

This time, Vadodara BJP candidate Ranjana Bhatt won with a bigger margin of votes than the Modi’s victory margin of 2014 poll from this seat.

Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat is considered a BJP bastion since 1989 polls. BJP patriarch LK Advani contested from Gandhinagar seat for six times and won.

In 2009 Lok Sabha polls, LK Advani had won this with a margin of 1,21, 747 votes (15.4 %). In the 2004 general election, L K Advani had won this seat with a margin of 2,17,138 votes (25.7 %). The voter turn was 39.7 percent.

According to poll data, in 1999 Lok Sabha Polls, LK Advani had won from Gandhinagar seat with a margin of 1,88,944 votes (25.5 %).

In 1998 General election, BJP veteran LK Advani won from Gandhinagar with a margin of 2,76,701 (29.8 %) votes.

Interestingly, Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had contested from Gandhinagar seat in 1996 general election and won this seat with a margin of 1,88,872 (37.9 %) votes. The former deputy prime minister first contested from this seat in 1991 general election and had won with a margin of 1,25,679 (20.1 %) votes.

It was a maiden Lok Sabha fight for BJP Party chief, barely 21 months after he entered the Rajya Sabha in July 2017.

“We had set the target that our BJP national President Amit Shah should win with a margin of 7 lakh votes. However, we fell short of this margin as voter turn was three percent lower than our expectation,’’ said a BJP leader.

In October 2014, BJP's Pritam Munde, who contested from the Beed Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra had won by nearly 7 lakh votes - the highest ever in India's electoral history.

The seat fell vacant after Pritam's father and Union minister Gopinath Munde died in a car accident. Pritam Munde had bagged a total of 9,16,923 votes while her nearest rival, Ashokrao Shankarrao Patil of the Congress, secured 2,24,678 votes.

Munde's margin of 6,92,245 was a way above the 5.7 lakh vote margin secured by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Vadodara Lok Sabha seat in May 2014. Modi later gave up the seat.

However, the highest victory margin ever till October 18, 2014, was Left leader Anil Basu's margin of 5,92,502 votes from Arambagh.

BJP has won all 26 Lok Sabha seats from Gujarat and initial data suggest that all these candidates have won with higher vote margin than previous general elections of 2014.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram