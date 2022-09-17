Amit Shah Calls Out Political Parties on Fear to Celebrate ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

In a veiled jibe at Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that political parties and successive governments feared to celebrate the Hyderabad Liberation Day in Telangana for decades together.

Shah hoisted the Tricolour in a programme organised by the Union Ministry for Culture at Parade grounds in Hyderabad on Saturday to mark the Hyderabad Liberation Day. The Union Home Minister received the guard of honour from the Central Armed Forces at the event.

Addressing the event, Shah said that Hyderabad State and some parts in Karnataka and Maharashtra got independence on September 17, 1948. He informed that the people of the Hyderabad got freedom one year after the entire country become independent. He lauded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first union minister for home affairs, for launching Operation Polo in 1948 to bring down the rule of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Khan. Shah said that many freedom fighters sacrificed their lives to liberate the Hyderabad from the clutches of Razakars and Nizams who committed number of atrocities against gullible Telangana people.

The Home Minister said that they exhibit a documentary made on the atrocities of the Razakars and Nizam rulers every nook and corner of the country. Shah alleged that the present rulers of the Telangana state have neglected to fulfill the aspirations of the people in achieving the separate state.

Meanwhile, the Union Minister took part in the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Secunderabad on Saturday. He distributed tricycles to the specially-abled persons. Addressing the celebrations, Shah has said that PM Modi brought many development programmes and welfare schemes in order to uplift specially-abled persons in the country. Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy among others took part in the celebrations.

During Shah’s visit to twin cities, an unknown car breached the norms and entered into his convoy. The Home Minister’s security personnel damaged windows of the car as the driver did not respond immediately to remove the car from convoy. The incident took place at Haritha Plaza where the security personnel have been enquiring about the owner of the car and the reason behind the security breach.

