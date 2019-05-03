Amit Shah Cancels Three Election Rallies in Jharkhand Due to Cyclone Fani

BJP president Amit Shahs three election rallies in Jharkhand on Friday have been cancelled due to the cyclonic storm Fani which slammed the coast of neighbouring Odisha, a party leader said here. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey and Ajsu party president and former deputy chief minister Sudesh Mahto will address the rallies, BJP Jharkhand unit Spokesman Pradip Sinha said here."The election rallies by party president Amit Shah ji in Koderma, Khunti and Ranchi have been cancelled, Sinha said here.Shah was scheduled to address the rallies ahead of the May 6 polling for the three Lok Sabha seats. While former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda is BJPs candidate from Khunti Lok Sabha constituency and pitted against Kalicharan Munda of the Congress, Sanjay Seth of the saffron party is fighting against former Union minister and Congress candidate Subodh Kant Sahay in the Ranchi seat.The BJP has fielded Annapurna Devi from Koderma against Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate and former chief minister Babulal Marandi. Jharkhand's bordering districts like Dumka, East and West Singhbhum are on alert following the cyclonic storm Fani hitting the Odisha coast.The administration has issued orders for closure of schools in the districts bordering Odisha.