1-min read

Amit Shah Challenging Those Who Haven't Come out of Their Homes to Fight against CAA: Priyanka Gandhi

Amit Shah had dared, besides Mayawati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to a debate with him on the law.

PTI

Updated:January 22, 2020, 9:03 PM IST
Amit Shah Challenging Those Who Haven't Come out of Their Homes to Fight against CAA: Priyanka Gandhi
File photo of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi.

Lucknow: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah is challenging those leaders on the citizenship law who have not come out of their homes to fight against him but are instead talking about problems of other states.

In a tweet, she also mentioned the opening line of a hit song from the 1960s film "Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai" -- 'Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh, Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam' ...(This is a strange story with confusion over its beginning and the end)."

She wrote in the tweet in Hindi, "The home minister is challenging those who have not even come out of their homes to fight against him, and the people whom he should throw a challenge are talking about problems of other states."

She went on to add, "The people of Uttar Pradesh understand everything."

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati on Wednesday said her party is ready for a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on any platform, a day after Shah threw the challenge to the Opposition.

Addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here on Tuesday, Shah had dared, besides Mayawati, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav to a debate with him on the law on a 'sarvjanik manch' (public platform).

"The BSP is ready to accept the challenge thrown by the central government, which is troubled by the organised struggle and agitation all over the country against the most controversial CAA/NRC/NPR, especially by the youth and women, for a debate on the issue on any platform and anywhere," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Meanwhile, accusing the BJP of discriminating on the basis of religion, Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said not only his party but all those who "understand the soul" of the country are opposed to the amended Citizenship Act.

He instead challenged the BJP for a debate on development.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

