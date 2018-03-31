English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amit Shah Declines to Reveal Nature of Discussions With Wadiyar Royal Family
The BJP president, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace in Mysuru on Friday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a rally in Mysuru (Karnataka).
Mysuru: BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday declined to reveal the nature of discussions he had with the Wadiyar royal family of Mysuru, amid speculation that the party was seeking to enlist their support in the May 12 Assembly polls.
"As far as my meeting with the royal family members is concerned, I only want to say that it was a courtesy visit.
However, what transpired between us, I cannot reveal it," he told reporters here.
Shah, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace in Mysuru on Friday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.
During the closed door meeting with the scion of royal family or the present titular Maharaja-Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Shah reportedly discussed various issues, including politics, the sources said.
"Had a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Maharani Trishika Kumari Devi of the Royal Family of Mysuru," Shah had said in a tweet after the meeting.
Amid speculation in the media, Yaduveer, the 27th "King" of the Wadiyar dynasty, had recently ruled out his political entry.
"I have told several times that I'm not interested in politics. There is no chance at all about me joining anyparty. I'm not interested in politics. Through social work we will continue our relationship with the public," he had said.
The previous scion, Srikantadatta NarasimharajaWadiyar, represented Mysuru Parliamentary constituency four times and had lost once.
Srikantadatta mostly remained with the Congress, but also had a short stint with the BJP.
Also Watch
"As far as my meeting with the royal family members is concerned, I only want to say that it was a courtesy visit.
However, what transpired between us, I cannot reveal it," he told reporters here.
Shah, who is touring the old Mysuru region, met the royal family at their private palace in Mysuru on Friday, triggering speculation about their supporting the BJP.
During the closed door meeting with the scion of royal family or the present titular Maharaja-Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and Rajamata Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, Shah reportedly discussed various issues, including politics, the sources said.
"Had a wonderful meeting with Maharaja Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Rajamatha Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and Maharani Trishika Kumari Devi of the Royal Family of Mysuru," Shah had said in a tweet after the meeting.
Amid speculation in the media, Yaduveer, the 27th "King" of the Wadiyar dynasty, had recently ruled out his political entry.
"I have told several times that I'm not interested in politics. There is no chance at all about me joining anyparty. I'm not interested in politics. Through social work we will continue our relationship with the public," he had said.
The previous scion, Srikantadatta NarasimharajaWadiyar, represented Mysuru Parliamentary constituency four times and had lost once.
Srikantadatta mostly remained with the Congress, but also had a short stint with the BJP.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
-
Thursday 29 March , 2018
Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
-
Wednesday 28 March , 2018
Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Baaghi 2 | Is It Worth the High? | Review
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Steve Smith Banned: Ball-tampering Scandal Accused Australian Skipper Cries on Return to Australia
Thursday 29 March , 2018 Easter 2018 : Filipino Sect Tortures Itself in Remembrance of Jesus Christ Ahead of Good Friday
Wednesday 28 March , 2018 Harley Davidson Flat Track Experience With Marco Belli
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- ACU Chief Neeraj Kumar Removed for Questioning CoA & Rahul Johri’s Disinterest in Fighting Corruption?
- Jigsaw Movie Review: Not Even Torture Porn Can Save This Film Franchise From Deadly Dullness
- Progressive Indian Restaurant Gaggan Named Best In Asia For Fourth Year In A Row
- Nigerian Actor Who Plays the Lead in Malayalam Movie Accuses Producers of Racism
- Reliance Jio Offer: Nokia 1 With Rs 2200 Cashback, 60GB Additional Data